Ipswich one of just three places in Qld selling Creme Eggs ice cream

FRESH off the plane from the UK and stocked in three stores across the state, this sweet Easter treat is drawing people to a rural town outside Ipswich.

Cadbury Creme Eggs ice cream has touched down in Australia for the first time ever and those who were fans of the classic Easter egg are running on a sugar rush to find the ice cream version in limited stores in Australia.

It is stocked exclusively in Ritchies IGA stores across the nation, of which there are only three in Queensland, the nearest is in Boonah.

Assistant manager Bruce McFralane said the tubs were in short supply and each store received only a limited shipment.

There is only a limited supply and the tubs are being snapped up fast. Emma Clarke

"They arrived on Monday and they are a very exclusive one-off, they have been very popular.

"I've not tried the ice cream but I love my Creme Eggs."

SWEET TEETH: Boonah IGA assistant manager Bruce McFarlane, Kyle Wenzel and Mitchell Herrmann test out the goods. Emma Clarke

"Shut up and take my money," one fan posted, while another asked, "How am I supposed to be healthy when they snake me like this?"

Fans on the "We need Creme Egg ice cream" Facebook page have been petitioning for the frozen treat since 2015. Cadbury Creme Egg Ice Cream is on special at Ritchies IGA Boonah this week and will be on sale until the limited supply runs dry.