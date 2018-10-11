Where to get 20cpl off petrol in Ipswich today

Road rage outside Metro Petroleum in West Ipswich where the price of petrol was up to 20cpl cheaper than other servos this morning.

Road rage outside Metro Petroleum in West Ipswich where the price of petrol was up to 20cpl cheaper than other servos this morning.

CARS lined up along Brisbane and Tiger streets in West Ipswich today in a bid to get a bit of the region's cheapest fuel.

The cheapest unleaded fuel for sale in the area was found at Metro Petroleum in West Ipswich this morning - at 143.9 per litre, causing queuing and road rage.

A fair price for fuel according to the RACQ is 161.3 in Ipswich and Springfield, but most servos are selling unleaded for 169.9 a litre.

The RACQ is urging customers to wait until prices come down before filling up as prices tip 170.0 and the motoring body says the price is trending upwards.

In Brisbane price records were smashed as fuel hit 167 cents per litre, the highest daily average for regular unleaded petrol as prices continue to rise.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said while global factors played a role, Brisbane motorists were still being ripped off more than drivers in other major capital cities.

"Global oil prices and the low Aussie dollar are driving the high prices, but fuel companies in Brisbane are still enjoying the highest indicative retail margins across the large capitals and it's just not fair," Ms Ross said.

Prices are higher than the RACQ recommendation at 7 Eleven North Ipswich, Kangaroo Fuel at Leichardt and Puma Energy West Ipswich where the prices were 169.9 a litre for unleaded this morning.

The highest recorded price this morning was the 7-Eleven at Flinders View where unleaded set you back 170.0 per litre.

Coles Express Goodna was selling unleaded slightly cheaper at 167.9.

But the Coles Express at Bellbird Park as well as the Caltex Star Mart Brookwater both had unleaded priced at 169.9 this morning.

Ms Ross said motorists were being "punished" with prices at a record high.

"Brisbane drivers have every right to be frustrated."

She urges drivers to do their research and visit www.racq.com.au/fairfuel and top up at the bottom of the fuel cycle to save 20-30cpl.