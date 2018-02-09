Menu
Where to get cash back for buying nappies

Orion Springfield Central are once again collecting nappies for The Nappy Collective.
Myjanne Jensen
by
AS A parent, you're always looking for a bargain and Orion Springfield Central's latest offer is one you don't want to miss.   For every $50 or more shoppers spend on nappies at anywhere at the centre, they can receive up to 20% cash back to spend in store at either Kidstuff or Cotton On Kids.   To take advantage of the cash back offer, customers must present their receipt/s totalling $50 or more on nappies to the customer service desk to make their claim for a $10 voucher.   Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said the initiative was an ongoing offer and only availale in Springfield.    "This offer is exclusive to Orion Mums & Co Members and was implemented to help parents in the area with the cost of buying nappies,"Ms Crittenden said.   "Nappies are a necessary expense every parents hate, so our Mums & Co members really appreciate receiving the vouchers that allow them to buy something that might be a want instead of a need for their kids."   For extra value, BIG W is currently holding a nappy sale of various popular nappy brands, with savings of up to $9 on certain products up for grabs.   The nappy cash back offer is only available to Mums & Co Members and only maximum one claim can be made every seven days. Receipts must be dated within 30 days.   For more information on how to join Mums & Co, visit the Orion Springfield Central website or Facebook page.   

Topics:  cash back offer families mums and co nappies orion springfield central springfield central

