Where to get a head start on Christmas this weekend

The Orion Christmas Street Party is on this Sunday. Massonstock

IF YOU love Christmas, then make sure to get to Orion Springfield Central this weekend for its inaugural Christmas Street Party event.

In conjunction with Springfield Markets, the shopping centre will host the free family fun event which will see Main Street closed and filled with market stalls, kids entertainment and activities throughout the day.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Markets (10am - 4pm)

My Little Pony Stage Show (10am followed by a Meet and Greet at 11am and 12midday)

Octonauts Stage Show (1pm followed by a Meet & Greet at 2pm and 3pm)

Iron Man Meet & Greet (10am - 1pm)

Lego Ninjago Meet & Greet (1pm - 3pm)

All day events:

Live music

Free kids activities

Face painting

Balloon artists

The Orion Christmas Street Party will be held on Sunday, November 12 from 10am to 4pm at Main Street, Orion Springfield Central.

For more information or updates on the event, visit the Facebook event page.