Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Where to get a head start on Christmas this weekend

The Orion Christmas Street Party is on this Sunday.
The Orion Christmas Street Party is on this Sunday. Massonstock
Myjanne Jensen
by

IF YOU love Christmas, then make sure to get to Orion Springfield Central this weekend for its inaugural Christmas Street Party event.

In conjunction with Springfield Markets, the shopping centre will host the free family fun event which will see Main Street closed and filled with market stalls, kids entertainment and activities throughout the day.

The schedule of events is as follows:

  • Markets (10am - 4pm)
  • My Little Pony Stage Show (10am followed by a Meet and Greet at 11am and 12midday)
  • Octonauts Stage Show (1pm followed by a Meet & Greet at 2pm and 3pm)
  • Iron Man Meet & Greet (10am - 1pm)
  • Lego Ninjago Meet & Greet (1pm - 3pm)

All day events:

  • Live music
  • Free kids activities
  • Face painting
  • Balloon artists

The Orion Christmas Street Party will be held on Sunday, November 12 from 10am to 4pm at Main Street, Orion Springfield Central.

For more information or updates on the event, visit the Facebook event page.

Topics:  christmas 2017 christmas street party family event orion springfield central springfield markets

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

JOBS: Candidate's plan to turn trash into cash, employment

JOBS: Candidate's plan to turn trash into cash, employment

AN IPSWICH candidate in the state election has a plan to create jobs while tackling the controversial issue of dumping.

Lions' Springfield base plans forces resignation of chairman

Brisbane Lions chairman Bob Sharpless has informed the board he will resign. Picture: Tim Marsden

He resigned to provide 'clear air' over Springfield plans

Couple lose 60kg in 12 months, run around Australia

ABOVE: Kathie and Jose Alonso lost 60kg between them in the past 12 months. The Jacaranda Fun Run was their first 10km race.

You won't believe what Kathie and Jose Alonso plan to do next...

WEATHER WATCH: Showers, rain and chance of a storm later on

Storm over Ipswich CBD

Today has proved you can't really predict the weather

Local Partners