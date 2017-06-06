Where to get the cheapest coffee in Ipswich

LESS WASTE: Cassie Booth is offering $2 off a coffee when you bring your own cup.

THE war on waste is raging in Ipswich where cafe owners have jumped on board a new initiative.

Last week more than 800 cafes across Australia signed up to the #BYOcoffeecup discount program, including six Ipswich cafes.

It means if you take in your own cup to be filled with coffee, you can expect a discount and there's one cafe in Ipswich offering $2 off a $4.50 cup of coffee.

Cassie Booth serves coffee out of her retail shop, Dark Magician Pop Culture Superstore on Bell St, and signed up to the program as soon as she could.

At her shop a cup of coffee, made in your own cup, will cost just $2.50.

She and husband Shaun want to do their part to decrease the amount of rubbish going into landfill highlighted by the recent ABC series War on Waste.

"We are really looking forward to seeing how many people come in from the surrounding offices with their mugs," Cassie said.

"We're really passionate about sustainable living.

"We know we create a bit of waste here, so if we can cut down the number of coffee cups going in the bin then we're all for it.

"We've even got customers leaving their cups with us to be washed and refilled."

Merlo at Springfield has offered a 50 cent discount on its coffee for two years, along with the other Merlo stores across the state.

Merlo marketing manager Anna Kerwick said this year her company took another step and introduced 100% recyclable BioPak Cups to its stores.

"To say all coffee cups aren't recyclable is just wrong," Ms Kerwick said.

"The War on Waste series has done a bit scaremongering which has also been a good thing as far as raising awareness.

"We've noticed a surge in people buying the Keep Cups, particularly in the last few days.

"But to say they all go to landfill is false. We need to look at the type of disposable cup being used."

How to get involved

If you're a cafe owner you can register your business at responsiblecafes.org and nominate a discount for customers who bring in their own cup.

If you're a coffee lover, go to responsiblecafes.org and use the map to search for cafes participating in the program near you