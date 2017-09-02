50 JOBS IN 50 DAYS: Where to find work in Ipswich

1. Certificate III in Business Administration traineeship

Certificate III in Business Administration traineeships are a great way to earn and learn whilst gaining valuable administrative experience in areas such as reception and customer service, data entry and information management, spreadsheeting and word processing, filing and records management, general clerical duties.

A full-time traineeship runs over a 12 month period, during which time applicants are paid the national training wage (ranging from $312.20 to $635.10 per week depending on their highest year of schooling and when they finished school).

Traineeships offer an entry-level opportunity that is focussed on the development of business administration skills. It is suited to those that are looking to commence their career in an office (rather than experienced administrators).

2. General labourer and order picker

General labourers and order pickers are needed for on-call positions in Bundamba. Hours of work will be from 6am starts up to 10 hour days Monday to Friday.

Duties can include, but are not limited to container unloading, picking and packing of orders using RF Scanners, wrapping and stacking pallets, operating of electric pallet jacks, voice picking orders and general maintenance of work area.

3. Storeman and forklift operator

Committed staff are needed to join a dynamic international logistics and distribution company in Redbank.

These positions are ongoing and requires the successful applicants to work Monday to Friday, 7am to- 4pm. The role includes forklift duties, picking and packing, distrubution, tracking and recording stock movement, heavy lifting and repetitive duties.

4. Part time admin assistant

Calling all part time workers with an interest in admin or the haulage industry.

To be successful with this role, applicants will ideally have experience or an interest in learning the administration industry, confidence using various computer programs, including the Microsoft office suite, a great phone manner, high level organisational skills, ability to multitask, ability to work to deadlines, high level teamwork skills, an interest or understanding of the haulage industry, MYOB experience is preferred but not a necessity.

5. Factory hands

Australia's largest extruder and distributor of aluminium products are looking for reliable factory hands that are responsible, organised and wanting to join their team. This site operates on a 24/7 weekly rotating roster.

Penalties apply.Duties vary dependant on position but may include machine operation, unloading and loading product from truck, general labouring up to 20kgs.

6. Labourers

A well known meat facility based in the Ipswich region is looking for laboureres.

These positions are day or night shifts Tues to Friday. Successful applicants will be provided with ongoing positions.

The positions currently available require applicants to be physically fit as this role requires extensive manual handling laboring. Requirements for the role include demonstrated experience within manual handling / labour intensive roles and capable of heaving lifting, repetitive work in a fast paced environment.

To apply for these jobs and for more information go to seek.com.au and search 'Ipswich'.