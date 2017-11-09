Menu
Five new stores and jobs on offer at popular shopping centre

Skate Connection has just opened at Orion inside the Target Mall.
Myjanne Jensen
IF YOU'RE looking for more inspiration for your Christmas shopping this year or maybe even a new job, then look no further than Orion Springfield Central.

Just in time for the festive season, Greater Springfield's popular shopping centre recently welcomed skateboard-enthusiast store Skate Connection, along with poultry specialist butchers, Field Bird for all your tasty chicken treats.

Superstore Nutrition Warehouse will also open its doors shortly, as well as the boutique beauty clinic, Brisbane Skin due to open in the next few weeks.

Shoppers will also be pleased to hear that due to popular demand, home decor speciality store Dusk is also expected to open before Christmas.

 

Ally Fashion at Orion Springfield Central is currently looking for Christmas casual staff.
If you're looking for a job to pay for all your new goodies, Guzmen y Gomez as well as Ally Fashion are currently looking for casual staff members to assist over the Christmas period.

For more information on how to apply for a job with Guzmen y Gomez visit the website and for all Ally Fashion applications, be sure to hand your resume to staff in-store.

