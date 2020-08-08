Menu
Fintan Magee - Limestone Street Centre. Credit: Ipswich Festivals
Fintan Magee - Limestone Street Centre. Credit: Ipswich Festivals
Where to find the new murals transforming Ipswich streets

Paige Ashby
8th Aug 2020 3:34 PM
LARGE street murals have started popping up around town as the Brisbane Street Art Festival kicks off in Ipswich this weekend.

It’s the first time Ipswich has been included in the festival and as a result seven large-scale murals are being painted across the city.

The annual festival welcomes artists from around Australia and the world to join the vibrant local street art community and celebrate creativity in public space.

Ash Taylor - Circa 160, Dancing Bean Roastery & Online Shop. Credit: Ipswich Festivals
Ash Taylor - Circa 160, Dancing Bean Roastery & Online Shop. Credit: Ipswich Festivals

There are also socially distanced workshops to help local artists connect and develop their skills and a lifestreamed Swich Up Party from Studio 188, featuring Brisbane Street Art Festival artists and local bands on Saturday night.

Painting started last month and this weekend residents will have the chance to connect with artists at the different mural locations.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the benefits from Ipswich’s involvement will be felt for years to come.

“The program will not only provide important networking and development opportunities for Ipswich artists but also deliver seven world-class, large-scale public murals for our community,” she said.

“These murals are the first step to creating a street art trail that showcases the work of our artists and enhances the vibrancy of our city.

Progress on Gus Eagleton's wall - Icon Alley Nicholas Street Precinct Nicholas Street Ipswich Central. Credit: Ipswich Festivals
Progress on Gus Eagleton's wall - Icon Alley Nicholas Street Precinct Nicholas Street Ipswich Central. Credit: Ipswich Festivals

“We have a lot more work to do as a council to support the creative sector, but we’re committed to engagement and developing arts and culture opportunities across the city.”

Murals can be found at the following locations:

Limestone St Centre, Ipswich (Facing South Street). Artist: Fintan Magee.

Ipswich Art Gallery, d’Arcy Doyle Place. Artist: Emily Devers.

Circa 160 Dancing Bean, 164 Brisbane Street. Artist: Ash Taylor.

Icon Alley, 34 Nicholas Street. Artist: Gus Eagleton.

Fire Station 101, 101 Limestone Street. Artist: Jordache.

Studio 188, 188 Brisbane Street. Artist: STYNA.

The largest wall in the city, painting by local contemporary Aboriginal artist Rachael Sarra will then start on 10 August at Ipswich Health Plaza (visible from East Street).

The full festival program can be found at Ipswichfestivals.com.au

