Where to find the cheapest fuel in Springfield
THE average price of unleaded petrol in Springfield is currently 159.3 cents a litre.
Every day, News Corp tracks local fuel prices through the state government's fuel reporting scheme so that you know when and where you are paying too much.
The cheapest unleaded petrol at 6.31am today was 149.7 cents a litre, 10.2 cents cheaper than the most expensive bowsers.
The top stations for Unleaded are:
The cheapest is 149.7 cents, while the average is 159.3 cents.
|Price
|Station
|149.7
|Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
|155.9
|7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield
|155.9
|Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira
|155.9
|United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
|158.9
|Freedom Fuels Darra South, 2596-2602 Ipswich Road, Darra
.
Premium 98:
The cheapest is 167.7 cents, while the average is 179.4 cents.
Top stations for Premium 98 are:
|Price
|Station
|167.7
|Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
|173.9
|7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield
|176.9
|Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira
|176.9
|United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
|177.7
|7-Eleven Richlands, 208 Progress Rd & Garden Rd, Richlands
Premium 95:
The cheapest is 159.7 cents, while the average is 172.1 cents.
Top stations for Premium 95 are:
|Price
|Station
|159.7
|Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
|167.9
|7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield
|168.9
|Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira
|168.9
|United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
|171.9
|7-Eleven Durack, 14 Rosemary St, Inala
|171.9
|7-Eleven Redbank Plains, 355 Redbank Plains Rd & Argyle St, Redbank Plains
|171.9
|7-Eleven Heathwood, 15 Stapylton Road, Heathwood
|171.9
|7-Eleven Willawong, 217 Sherbrooke Road, Willawong
|171.9
|7-Eleven Doolandella, 20 Brookside Street, Doolandella
|171.9
|7-Eleven Eden'S Crossing, 7001 Sunbird Drive, Redbank Plains
E10:
The cheapest is 147.7 cents, while the average is 157.2 cents.
Top stations for E10 are:
|Price
|Station
|147.7
|Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
|153.9
|7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield
|153.9
|Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira
|153.9
|United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
|156.9
|Freedom Fuels Darra South, 2596-2602 Ipswich Road, Darra
Diesel:
The cheapest is 121.7 cents, while the average is 128.0 cents.
Top stations for Diesel are:
|Price
|Station
|121.7
|Puma Wacol, Boundary Road, Wacol
|125.9
|Freedom Fuels Darra South, 2596-2602 Ipswich Road, Darra
|125.9
|Coles Express Bellbird Park, 5-7 Jones Road, Bellbird Park
|125.9
|Freedom Fuels Redbank Plains, 181 Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains
|127.9
|Freedom Fuels Inala, 215 Rudd Street, Inala
|127.9
|Caltex Wacol, 3505 Ipswich Road, Wacol
|127.9
|Freedom Fuels Willawong, 233 Sherbrooke Rd & King Av, Willawong
|127.9
|United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
Premium Diesel:
The cheapest is 121.7 cents, while the average is 128.3 cents.
Top stations for Premium Diesel are:
|Price
|Station
|121.7
|Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
|123.9
|7-Eleven Redbank Plains, 355 Redbank Plains Rd & Argyle St, Redbank Plains
|123.9
|7-Eleven Richlands, 208 Progress Rd & Garden Rd, Richlands
|123.9
|7-Eleven Bellbird Park, 354 Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park
|123.9
|7-Eleven Heathwood, 15 Stapylton Road, Heathwood
|123.9
|7-Eleven Doolandella, 20 Brookside Street, Doolandella
|123.9
|7-Eleven Eden'S Crossing, 7001 Sunbird Drive, Redbank Plains
|123.9
|Caltex/Woolworths Goodna, 103 Redbank Plains Rd & Eagle St, Goodna
|123.9
|Caltex/Woolworths Forest Lake, Forest Lake Bvd, Forest Lake
LPG:
The cheapest is 89.9 cents, while the average is 91.2 cents.
Top stations for LPG are:
|Price
|Station
|89.9
|Freedom Fuels Redbank Plains, 181 Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains
|89.9
|Freedom Fuels Willawong, 233 Sherbrooke Rd & King Av, Willawong
|89.9
|Caltex/Woolworths Oxley, Blunder Rd & Alban St, Oxley
|89.9
|Caltex Sumner Park, 40 Sumners Rd, Sumner
|89.9
|7-Eleven Durack, 14 Rosemary St, Inala
|89.9
|7-Eleven Richlands, 208 Progress Rd & Garden Rd, Richlands
|89.9
|Bp Logan Motorway East, Radius Drive, Larapinta
|89.9
|Caltex/Woolworths Forest Lake, Forest Lake Bvd, Forest Lake
|89.9
|United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
The top stations lists include retailers selling fuel cheaper than, or equal to, the fifth lowest price in the local area. Only prices that have been updated in the past 14 days are included.
Why you should shop around:
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said petrol price cycles bore little relation to wholesale fuel prices.
It said the cheapest and most expensive days to buy petrol could change from cycle to cycle and motorists should use price cycles to help decide when to buy petrol.
What service stations must do:
All Queensland fuel retailers are required to report their fuel prices as part of a scheme to help motorists find the cheapest fuel prices.
The fuel price reporting scheme comes under the Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.
Motorists are encouraged to notify the department about missing service stations or incorrect fuel prices through its website.
The Office of Fair Trading is policing the initiative through official warnings, fines and legal prosecution.
The scheme is mandatory and around 1550 fuel retailers - 95 per cent of all stations - have signed-up.
Some retailers are exempted through special circumstances such as relocation or sale of the business.
