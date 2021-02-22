Menu
Council have had a legal winning stalling a proposed service station on Ferry Road. Picture: iStock
News

Where to find the cheapest fuel in Springfield

by Peter Judd
22nd Feb 2021 6:31 AM
THE average price of unleaded petrol in Springfield is currently 159.3 cents a litre.

Every day, News Corp tracks local fuel prices through the state government's fuel reporting scheme so that you know when and where you are paying too much.

The cheapest unleaded petrol at 6.31am today was 149.7 cents a litre, 10.2 cents cheaper than the most expensive bowsers.

The top stations for Unleaded are:

The cheapest is 149.7 cents, while the average is 159.3 cents.

 

Price Station
149.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
155.9 7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield
155.9 Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira
155.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
158.9 Freedom Fuels Darra South, 2596-2602 Ipswich Road, Darra

.

 

 

Premium 98:

The cheapest is 167.7 cents, while the average is 179.4 cents.

Top stations for Premium 98 are:

 

Price Station
167.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
173.9 7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield
176.9 Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira
176.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
177.7 7-Eleven Richlands, 208 Progress Rd & Garden Rd, Richlands

 

 

Premium 95:

The cheapest is 159.7 cents, while the average is 172.1 cents.

Top stations for Premium 95 are:

Price Station
159.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
167.9 7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield
168.9 Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira
168.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
171.9 7-Eleven Durack, 14 Rosemary St, Inala
171.9 7-Eleven Redbank Plains, 355 Redbank Plains Rd & Argyle St, Redbank Plains
171.9 7-Eleven Heathwood, 15 Stapylton Road, Heathwood
171.9 7-Eleven Willawong, 217 Sherbrooke Road, Willawong
171.9 7-Eleven Doolandella, 20 Brookside Street, Doolandella
171.9 7-Eleven Eden'S Crossing, 7001 Sunbird Drive, Redbank Plains

 

 

E10:

The cheapest is 147.7 cents, while the average is 157.2 cents.

Top stations for E10 are:

Price Station
147.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
153.9 7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield
153.9 Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira
153.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield
156.9 Freedom Fuels Darra South, 2596-2602 Ipswich Road, Darra

 

 

Diesel:

The cheapest is 121.7 cents, while the average is 128.0 cents.

Top stations for Diesel are:

 

Price Station
121.7 Puma Wacol, Boundary Road, Wacol
125.9 Freedom Fuels Darra South, 2596-2602 Ipswich Road, Darra
125.9 Coles Express Bellbird Park, 5-7 Jones Road, Bellbird Park
125.9 Freedom Fuels Redbank Plains, 181 Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains
127.9 Freedom Fuels Inala, 215 Rudd Street, Inala
127.9 Caltex Wacol, 3505 Ipswich Road, Wacol
127.9 Freedom Fuels Willawong, 233 Sherbrooke Rd & King Av, Willawong
127.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield

 

 

Premium Diesel:

The cheapest is 121.7 cents, while the average is 128.3 cents.

Top stations for Premium Diesel are:

 

Price Station
121.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack
123.9 7-Eleven Redbank Plains, 355 Redbank Plains Rd & Argyle St, Redbank Plains
123.9 7-Eleven Richlands, 208 Progress Rd & Garden Rd, Richlands
123.9 7-Eleven Bellbird Park, 354 Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park
123.9 7-Eleven Heathwood, 15 Stapylton Road, Heathwood
123.9 7-Eleven Doolandella, 20 Brookside Street, Doolandella
123.9 7-Eleven Eden'S Crossing, 7001 Sunbird Drive, Redbank Plains
123.9 Caltex/Woolworths Goodna, 103 Redbank Plains Rd & Eagle St, Goodna
123.9 Caltex/Woolworths Forest Lake, Forest Lake Bvd, Forest Lake

 

 

LPG:

The cheapest is 89.9 cents, while the average is 91.2 cents.

Top stations for LPG are:

 

Price Station
89.9 Freedom Fuels Redbank Plains, 181 Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains
89.9 Freedom Fuels Willawong, 233 Sherbrooke Rd & King Av, Willawong
89.9 Caltex/Woolworths Oxley, Blunder Rd & Alban St, Oxley
89.9 Caltex Sumner Park, 40 Sumners Rd, Sumner
89.9 7-Eleven Durack, 14 Rosemary St, Inala
89.9 7-Eleven Richlands, 208 Progress Rd & Garden Rd, Richlands
89.9 Bp Logan Motorway East, Radius Drive, Larapinta
89.9 Caltex/Woolworths Forest Lake, Forest Lake Bvd, Forest Lake
89.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield

 

The top stations lists include retailers selling fuel cheaper than, or equal to, the fifth lowest price in the local area. Only prices that have been updated in the past 14 days are included.

Why you should shop around:

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said petrol price cycles bore little relation to wholesale fuel prices.

It said the cheapest and most expensive days to buy petrol could change from cycle to cycle and motorists should use price cycles to help decide when to buy petrol.

What service stations must do:

All Queensland fuel retailers are required to report their fuel prices as part of a scheme to help motorists find the cheapest fuel prices.

The fuel price reporting scheme comes under the Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

Motorists are encouraged to notify the department about missing service stations or incorrect fuel prices through its website.

The Office of Fair Trading is policing the initiative through official warnings, fines and legal prosecution.

The scheme is mandatory and around 1550 fuel retailers - 95 per cent of all stations - have signed-up.

Some retailers are exempted through special circumstances such as relocation or sale of the business.

Originally published as Where to find the cheapest fuel in Springfield

