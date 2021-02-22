Where to find the cheapest fuel in Springfield

Council have had a legal winning stalling a proposed service station on Ferry Road. Picture: iStock

Council have had a legal winning stalling a proposed service station on Ferry Road. Picture: iStock

THE average price of unleaded petrol in Springfield is currently 159.3 cents a litre.

Every day, News Corp tracks local fuel prices through the state government's fuel reporting scheme so that you know when and where you are paying too much.

The cheapest unleaded petrol at 6.31am today was 149.7 cents a litre, 10.2 cents cheaper than the most expensive bowsers.

The top stations for Unleaded are:

The cheapest is 149.7 cents, while the average is 159.3 cents.

Price Station 149.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack 155.9 7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield 155.9 Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira 155.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield 158.9 Freedom Fuels Darra South, 2596-2602 Ipswich Road, Darra

Premium 98:

The cheapest is 167.7 cents, while the average is 179.4 cents.

Top stations for Premium 98 are:

Price Station 167.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack 173.9 7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield 176.9 Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira 176.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield 177.7 7-Eleven Richlands, 208 Progress Rd & Garden Rd, Richlands

Premium 95:

The cheapest is 159.7 cents, while the average is 172.1 cents.

Top stations for Premium 95 are:

Price Station 159.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack 167.9 7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield 168.9 Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira 168.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield 171.9 7-Eleven Durack, 14 Rosemary St, Inala 171.9 7-Eleven Redbank Plains, 355 Redbank Plains Rd & Argyle St, Redbank Plains 171.9 7-Eleven Heathwood, 15 Stapylton Road, Heathwood 171.9 7-Eleven Willawong, 217 Sherbrooke Road, Willawong 171.9 7-Eleven Doolandella, 20 Brookside Street, Doolandella 171.9 7-Eleven Eden'S Crossing, 7001 Sunbird Drive, Redbank Plains

E10:

The cheapest is 147.7 cents, while the average is 157.2 cents.

Top stations for E10 are:

Price Station 147.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack 153.9 7-Eleven Springfield, 51-65 Springfield Parkway, Springfield 153.9 Caltex Camira, Old Logan Road, Camira 153.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield 156.9 Freedom Fuels Darra South, 2596-2602 Ipswich Road, Darra

Diesel:

The cheapest is 121.7 cents, while the average is 128.0 cents.

Top stations for Diesel are:

Price Station 121.7 Puma Wacol, Boundary Road, Wacol 125.9 Freedom Fuels Darra South, 2596-2602 Ipswich Road, Darra 125.9 Coles Express Bellbird Park, 5-7 Jones Road, Bellbird Park 125.9 Freedom Fuels Redbank Plains, 181 Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains 127.9 Freedom Fuels Inala, 215 Rudd Street, Inala 127.9 Caltex Wacol, 3505 Ipswich Road, Wacol 127.9 Freedom Fuels Willawong, 233 Sherbrooke Rd & King Av, Willawong 127.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield

Premium Diesel:

The cheapest is 121.7 cents, while the average is 128.3 cents.

Top stations for Premium Diesel are:

Price Station 121.7 Pearl Energy Durack, 656 Blunder Road, Durack 123.9 7-Eleven Redbank Plains, 355 Redbank Plains Rd & Argyle St, Redbank Plains 123.9 7-Eleven Richlands, 208 Progress Rd & Garden Rd, Richlands 123.9 7-Eleven Bellbird Park, 354 Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park 123.9 7-Eleven Heathwood, 15 Stapylton Road, Heathwood 123.9 7-Eleven Doolandella, 20 Brookside Street, Doolandella 123.9 7-Eleven Eden'S Crossing, 7001 Sunbird Drive, Redbank Plains 123.9 Caltex/Woolworths Goodna, 103 Redbank Plains Rd & Eagle St, Goodna 123.9 Caltex/Woolworths Forest Lake, Forest Lake Bvd, Forest Lake

LPG:

The cheapest is 89.9 cents, while the average is 91.2 cents.

Top stations for LPG are:

Price Station 89.9 Freedom Fuels Redbank Plains, 181 Kruger Parade, Redbank Plains 89.9 Freedom Fuels Willawong, 233 Sherbrooke Rd & King Av, Willawong 89.9 Caltex/Woolworths Oxley, Blunder Rd & Alban St, Oxley 89.9 Caltex Sumner Park, 40 Sumners Rd, Sumner 89.9 7-Eleven Durack, 14 Rosemary St, Inala 89.9 7-Eleven Richlands, 208 Progress Rd & Garden Rd, Richlands 89.9 Bp Logan Motorway East, Radius Drive, Larapinta 89.9 Caltex/Woolworths Forest Lake, Forest Lake Bvd, Forest Lake 89.9 United Springfield, Woodcrest Wy & Springfield Pky, Springfield

The top stations lists include retailers selling fuel cheaper than, or equal to, the fifth lowest price in the local area. Only prices that have been updated in the past 14 days are included.

Why you should shop around:

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said petrol price cycles bore little relation to wholesale fuel prices.

It said the cheapest and most expensive days to buy petrol could change from cycle to cycle and motorists should use price cycles to help decide when to buy petrol.

What service stations must do:

All Queensland fuel retailers are required to report their fuel prices as part of a scheme to help motorists find the cheapest fuel prices.

The fuel price reporting scheme comes under the Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

Motorists are encouraged to notify the department about missing service stations or incorrect fuel prices through its website.

The Office of Fair Trading is policing the initiative through official warnings, fines and legal prosecution.

The scheme is mandatory and around 1550 fuel retailers - 95 per cent of all stations - have signed-up.

Some retailers are exempted through special circumstances such as relocation or sale of the business.

Originally published as Where to find the cheapest fuel in Springfield