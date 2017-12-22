Where to find the best New Year's Eve celebrations

Fireworks go off as Ipswich Celebrates New Year's Eve at North Ipswich Reserve. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

New Year's Eve Party at The Springlake Hotel

FEATURING the music of The Cajje Project, ring in the New Year at the Springlake Hotel for a jam-packed night.

Enjoy live music, give-aways and prizes, complimentary snacks and nibbles and a fantastic night out to wrap up the year.

Contact the Springlake Hotel today to book your free courtesy bus or call 07 3436 2100.

You can also find out more about The Springlake Hotel's NYE Event via their website and Facebook page.

December 31, 8:00pm- January 1, 04:00am.

Springlake Hotel, 1 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes.

Live Louder - New Year's Eve 2017 Springfield Central

BRING the friends and family along to Robelle Domain Parklands this New Year's Eve and celebrate with the whole Greater Springfield community.

The festivities kick off at 5:00pm and will feature carnival rides, a range of food and beverage stalls and live music before wrapping up with a fireworks show at 9:00pm.

For more information visit the event Facebook page.

December 31, from 5:00pm-9:00pm

Robelle Domain Parklands, Springfield Central

Orion Hotel

NYE Jungle Party

GET wild this New Year's Eve at the Orion Hotel where you can listen to live music from DJ Quinny and release your inner Krakin.

For more information visit the Orion Hotel Facebook event page.

31 December, from 8:00pm to 3:00am

1 Main Street, Springfield Central

New Year's Eve celebration's at South Bank, Brisbane.

New Year's Eve Firework Spectacular South Bank

WELCOME in 2018 with no doubt the most famous fireworks display, the South Bank New Year's Eve Firework Spectacular.

The free family friendly event will host two sessions, one at 8:30pm for those who like an early night and another at midnight for late-night revellers.

Both sets of fireworks will feature 10 minutes of fantastic colours and a kicking soundtrack.

The best vantage points are from the Clem Jones Promenade, Streets Beach and River Quay. If you're unsure of where these places are, check out the official South Bank map.

To ensure you get a good view of the fireworks make sure to arrive early and visitors should these fireworks are set up differently to Sunsuper Riverfire and will not be visible beyond South Bank and the Kangaroo Point cliffs.

For further enqueries about the event please message South Bank, Brisbane via the Facebook page or contact the South Bank Visitor and Information and Booking Centre on Tel: 07 3156 6366 or Email: vicsouthbank@brisbanemarketing.com.au

December 31 from 8:30 pm - 11:55 pm

South Bank Parklands, South Brisbane.

North Ipswich Reserve- New Year's Eve Celebration

CELEBRATE New Year's Eve in style with free children's rides, roving entertainment, food stalls, live music and a brilliant fireworks finale.

Join in the fun as the Main Stage erupts into a fantastic, larger-than-life, action-packed evening featuring the Smurfette's Journey stage show, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Larrikin Puppets and Stuntman Jim.

Your host from 5:25pm until 9:30pm is Troggg the blue monster who will present a 30 minute puppet show at 5:30pm and will introduce the following acts and presenters:

- Mayor Andrew Antoniolli

- Smurfette's Journey stage show

- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

- Stuntman Jim

- The Radio Club Band, and

- Fireworks finale!

Troggg will also be roving and mingling with the crowd throughout the night.

Sunday, 31 December 2017 from 5.00 pm - 9.30 pm

North Ipswich Reserve

43 The Terrace, North Ipswich.