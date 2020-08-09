Menu
FUEL PRICES: Ipswich motorists are being encourage to shop around before filling the tank.
News

Where to find the best fuel deal in Ipswich

Paige Ashby
9th Aug 2020 10:59 AM
MOTORISTS could save nearly 30c a litre if they do their research before filling their tank with service stations across the region offering a big difference in prices.

A fair fuel price in Ipswich on Sunday was $1.21 a litre.

Some service stations were offering as little as $1.08 a litre.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said prices were on their way down.

“The best bet is going to be to hold off if you can, because we’re in the discounting phase of the price cycle that we have,” she said.

“The discounting phase happens when we come out of the most expensive phase and those prices are trickling down to the bottom of the cycle where it’s going to be the cheapest to fill up.

“If you did need to fill up though there is some cheaper fuel on offer in Ipswich and it’s really important to make sure you are shopping around and using the apps that are out there to take advantage of that real time fuel pricing data that tells you exactly what everyone is charging, because there is a big difference across town.”

Where to fill your tank:

Caltex Woolworths Booval: 108.9

7-Eleven Silkstone: 108.9

BP Silkstone: 108.9

Coles Express Bremer: 108.9

fuel prices ipswich petrol prices
Ipswich Queensland Times

    • 9th Aug 2020 10:50 AM
