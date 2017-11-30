NEW BUSINESS: Authentic Italian pizza shop opens in Ipswich

IF YOU have been craving authentic Italian pizza, then Ipswich's newest pizzeria will be sure to tantalise your tastebuds.

Pizzeria La Prima opened two weeks ago in Springfield Central and offers classic Italian style pizzas as well as pizzas for those who prefer a more 'Australian' taste.

Camira born and bred Madison Noske and her Italian fiance Claudio D'Andrea are the proud owners of the restaurant and at just 22 years old, said they were excited to open in a such a high-growth area.

Pizzeria La Prima owners Madison Noske and Claudio D'Andrea have opened in Springfield. Rob Williams

"We originally opened our first store in Crestmead but after a year we realised that we weren't going to be able to progress much further," Ms Noske said.

"We live in Springfield now and can see how this area is growing, so we wanted to get in early and establish ourselves and grow with the community.

"I love my food and we had this great opportunity offered to us so we thought we're young, it's nice for our future," Mr D'Andrea said.

"When you love your work then it's perfect and you don't need anything else."

Mr D'Andrea is originally from the Italian fashion capital Milan and came to Australia three years ago, working in another pizza restaurant.

He met Madison a short time after.

Pizzeria La Prima owners Madison Noske and Claudio D'Andrea have opened in Springfield. Rob Williams

In addition to the savoury pizzas, the restaurant also offers a Nutella pizza for those interested in dessert and will soon add authentic pastas made in-house to the menu, 'just how mamma makes it'.

Pizzeria La Prima is also the only restaurant in Queensland that sells Italy's number one coffee bean, Aiello, which is hugely popular in Melbourne.

The couple said while they would continue to add to the menu, they would stick to offering authentic Italian food due to a high demand for it in the area.

"We're all about bringing Italian things to our restaurant so everything from our coffee to our iced tea are imported from Italy, as well as our cheeses which are 100% milk mozzarella and are proper Italian, big blocks," Ms Noske said.

"We've been really happy because people have been ordering more of the traditional pizzas and interested in the more authentic Italian-style food."

Pizzeria La Prima is located on 3/1 Ian Kellar Drive, Springfield Central.