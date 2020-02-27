Where to find Ipswich’s newest community park

A LASER and hologram show will light up the night sky over Ripley on Friday night to celebrate the official opening of a new community parkland.

Residents are invited down to Spear Lily Park where a number of festivities will be held, including a special screening of The Lion King.

The park is named after the native plant spear lily, commonly used as a food source for indigenous Australians, and boasts a hectare of green vegetation, including 21,558 native trees.

Through collaborations between Ipswich City Council and Sekisui House, historical elements have been incorporated in the park such as sandstone carvings, meeting points, indigenous way-finding totems, an outlook shelter and bush tucker trails.

Spear Lily Park in Ripley boasts 21,558 native trees, shrubs and ground coverings including native Spear Lilies peppered throughout.

Ecco Ripley state sales manager Scott Blaney said he’s excited to share the pristine park and its pieces of cultural heritage with the community.

“Spear Lily park is the perfect place to take the family on the weekends with it’s large green space, a life-sized compass under the large rotunda, and of course the panoramic views of the Ripley region and out to Flinders Peak,” he said.

“The launch event is going to be a fantastic night for the community, and we’re thrilled to bring everyone together to celebrate, enjoy a great show and watch a wonderful movie.”

The official launch event will take place from 6.30–9.30pm on Friday, February 28 at Spear Lily Park, on Fitzgibbon Road to Panorama Circuit off Ripley Road, Ecco Ripley.