Where to find Ipswich’s new state-of-the-art KFC

LOVERS of fried chicken rejoice - a new KFC is opening its doors in Ipswich.

Collins Food Limited will open its third restaurant in Springfield at 51-65 Springfield Parkway on November 26.

The opening of the third KFC restaurant will create 53 new jobs for the local Springfield area and bring opportunities for the team to develop new skills in customer service and team work.

Collins Food Limited area coach Amanda Grisbrook said they were excited to open the new business.

"It's safe to say that the people of Springfield love Kentucky Fried Chicken so we're looking forward to opening our third restaurant in their community," she said.

"We have an energetic and fresh new team who have been onboarded and are eager to provide delicious treats for customers when the doors open on Tuesday."

As the new restaurant prepares for its opening, the new team members have been undergoing training to learn some of the Colonel's secrets.

To celebrate the opening of the new KFC restaurant, the first ten customers who arrive will receive a limited-edition KFC merchandise pack.

There will also be a special football game for fans to win a range of prizes including KFC t-shirts, sunglasses, key rings, drink bottles and pens.

If that wasn't enough of an incentive to come down, there will even be a Colonel mascot to take an Instagram with.