Where to find award winning wines and liqueurs

On-site manager Phil Skinner shows off some of their most popular bottles. Ashleigh Howarth

ONE of Queensland's most awarded distilleries make, produce and bottle all of their wines, liqueurs, spirits and whiskeys down on the granite belt, but distribute them right here in the Scenic Rim.

Castle Glen Distillery are notorious for their high quality, natural and preservative free wines, made from their very own grapes which are hand picked and then cellared and bottled on site at their Granite Belt vineyard.

While their smooth reds and delectable whites are renowned throughout the region, and even the country, the distillers have also produced a highly successful range of liqueurs which are made from the freshest and ripest raw natural ingredients.

A team of three people bottle each product and even stick on all the labels by hand - a tedious project, but one that ensures their product and unique shaped bottles always stand out in a crowd.

If you are wishing to taste test or purchase one of their many different bottles for yourself, or perhaps as a gift for a loved one, you are able to do so at their Tamborine Mountain location. All you need to look out for is the giant castle at 138 Long Rd, Tamborine Mountain.

The range of bottles which visitors can purchase. Ashleigh Howarth

On-site manager Phil Skinner is there to pour you a sample, or two, or three, or four, of any flavour you like.

Mr Skinner said there were many favourites amongst consumers, especially those that had won numerous awards from the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards.

"When people come into the store they are very eager to try our products, especially those that have won numerous awards,” he said.

"One of our most popular products is the pecan and hazelnut liqueur, which won a gold medal award in 2015.”

WINNERS: Castle Glen Distillery have won numerous awards for their liqueurs. Ashleigh Howarth

Earlier this year, Castle Glen Distillery won Australian Distilled Spirits Awards for seven products. The business received silver awards for their hazelnut liqueur, knight flavoured liqueur, aromatic bitters and their peppermint spirit. Castle Glen were also awarded bronze medals for their yellow strega, orange brandy and butterscotch liqueur.

As you walk around the store, your eyes will notice the thousands of bottles which are for sale.

Flavours range from fruit flavoured liqueurs such as apple, cherry and toffee apple to nut flavoured liqueurs such as almond, coconut and pistachio.

If you are after something a little sweeter, you can taste test their royal jaffa, royal mint or musk stick flavours.

However, if you like a little spice, Castle Glen have made a range of bitters which include lime bitters, lavender spiced rum and two-year-old whisky infused with cinnamon.

If creme infused liqueurs are more to your liking, perhaps you might prefer banana creme, coffee creme or passionfruit creme.

Everyone loves chocolate, including those from Castle Glen Distillery, who have created a range of dark chocolate liqueurs including dark chocolate liquorice, dark chocolate mint and dark chocolate cherry.

For those who like to party, their cocktail liqueurs include blue lagoon, jelly bean and red vodka.

Finally, for something different, there is the dragon range. This features dragon blood, dragons kiss and vampires blood flavours, surely not for the faint hearted!