Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

THIRST QUENCHER: Head Brewer at 4 Hearts Brewing Ken Friend gets ready to enjoy Oktoberfest.

THIRST QUENCHER: Head Brewer at 4 Hearts Brewing Ken Friend gets ready to enjoy Oktoberfest. Cordell Richardson

AN IPSWICH brewery and pub is opening their doors to lederhosen-wearing locals this weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest.

Pumpyard and 4Heart's Brewing Co. general manager Torsten Werner said his team was gearing up for a big weekend of traditional German festivities.

"Our German trained Head Brewer Kenneth Friend has created a Bavarian Oktoberfest Helles for the occasion.

"This beer has been brewed with passion and in true traditional Bavarian style.

"It is sure to please the most discerning beer-lover's pallet.

"There will be beer off the wood, whilst stocks last, and traditional German food will be on the menu to mark this special occasion."

German-style sausages, meatballs, pork medallions and pretzels will be just some of the German cuisine on offer.

While many see Oktoberfest as a chance to dress up and drink up, the annual festivities actually date back to a royal wedding celebration in 1810.

"It is the traditional season to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig to the Saxony-Hildburghausen Princess Therese.

"What better way for the 4 Hearts Brewery team to join in this long tradition of celebrations with beer, food and music" he said.

"Rounding off the festivities on Saturday, to entertain us we have the traditional German Humpa Band creating an atmosphere that is sure to be enjoyed by all.

Doors open at noon.