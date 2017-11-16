Where to buy the cheapest petrol in Ipswich today

PETROL prices have been going up and the RACQ says if you can wait before heading the bowsers, it's worth a try to see if prices come down.

Across the city today, if you see unleaded advertised for 139 cents a litre, go for it because that's the fair price, according to the RACQ.

The new Metro Fuel on Brisbane St is again by far the cheapest option offering 118 cents a litre with the nearby Puma not too much more at 122.5 cents a litre.

Here is a summary of the cheapest fuel across Ipswich today.

Metro Fuel, West Ipswich

Where: 256 Brisbane Rd

Price: 118 cents a litre

Puma West, Ipswich

Where: 242 Brisbane Rd

Price: 122.5 cents a litre

Caltex, Leichhardt

Where: Old Toowoomba Rd at One Mile

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

Caltex Churchill

Where: 126 Warwick Rd

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

Caltex Ipswich

Where: 10 Pine St, North Ipswich

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

7 Eleven Raceview

Where: 59-63 Raceview St

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

BP Eastern Heights

Where: Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

7 Eleven Flinders View

Where: 130 Ash St

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

Caltex Yamanto

Where: Cnr Warwick Rd and Leonard Sts

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

Want to check a different area? Click through the RACQ's website and enter your postcode.