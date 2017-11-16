Where to buy the cheapest petrol in Ipswich today

PETROL prices have been going up and the RACQ says if you can wait before heading the bowsers, it's worth a try to see if prices come down.
Across the city today, if you see unleaded advertised for 139 cents a litre, go for it because that's the fair price, according to the RACQ.
The new Metro Fuel on Brisbane St is again by far the cheapest option offering 118 cents a litre with the nearby Puma not too much more at 122.5 cents a litre.
Here is a summary of the cheapest fuel across Ipswich today.
- Metro Fuel, West Ipswich
Where: 256 Brisbane Rd
Price: 118 cents a litre
- Puma West, Ipswich
Where: 242 Brisbane Rd
Price: 122.5 cents a litre
- Caltex, Leichhardt
Where: Old Toowoomba Rd at One Mile
Price: 142.6 cents a litre
- Caltex Churchill
Where: 126 Warwick Rd
Price: 142.6 cents a litre
- Caltex Ipswich
Where: 10 Pine St, North Ipswich
Price: 142.6 cents a litre
- 7 Eleven Raceview
Where: 59-63 Raceview St
Price: 142.6 cents a litre
- BP Eastern Heights
Where: Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights
Price: 142.6 cents a litre
- 7 Eleven Flinders View
Where: 130 Ash St
Price: 142.6 cents a litre
- Caltex Yamanto
Where: Cnr Warwick Rd and Leonard Sts
Price: 142.6 cents a litre
Want to check a different area? Click through the RACQ's website and enter your postcode.