Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Where to buy the cheapest petrol in Ipswich today

Helen Spelitis
by

PETROL prices have been going up and the RACQ says if you can wait before heading the bowsers, it's worth a try to see if prices come down.

Across the city today, if you see unleaded advertised for 139 cents a litre, go for it because that's the fair price, according to the RACQ.

The new Metro Fuel on Brisbane St is again by far the cheapest option offering 118 cents a litre with the nearby Puma not too much more at 122.5 cents a litre.

Here is a summary of the cheapest fuel across Ipswich today.

　

  • Metro Fuel, West Ipswich

Where: 256 Brisbane Rd

Price: 118 cents a litre

 

  • Puma West, Ipswich

Where: 242 Brisbane Rd

Price: 122.5 cents a litre

 

  • Caltex, Leichhardt

Where: Old Toowoomba Rd at One Mile

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

 

  • Caltex Churchill

Where: 126 Warwick Rd

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

 

  • Caltex Ipswich

Where: 10 Pine St, North Ipswich

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

 

  • 7 Eleven Raceview

Where: 59-63 Raceview St

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

 

  • BP Eastern Heights

Where: Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

 

  • 7 Eleven Flinders View

Where: 130 Ash St

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

 

  • Caltex Yamanto

Where: Cnr Warwick Rd and Leonard Sts

Price: 142.6 cents a litre

 

Want to check a different area? Click through the RACQ's website and enter your postcode.

Topics:  cheap fuel ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
Where to get your hands on s'mores pizza and chocolate beer

Where to get your hands on s'mores pizza and chocolate beer

New food sensation to debut in Ipswich straight off flight from America

Take a virtual tour of progress on Ipswich CBD demolition

Update on the Ipswich CBD Mall development construction.

There is not even rubble left of some infamous landmarks

Ipswich, Bundamba, Jordan, Scenic Rim: Where to vote early

Where to vote early

Here's where to find your closest pre-polling station

CMC Rocks bound Kelsea dubbed the 'new Taylor Swift'

Kelsea Ballerini is excited to headline the sold-out CMC Rocks festival in March.

CMC headliner reveals how her Aussie fiance inspired her new album.

Local Partners