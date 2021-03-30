Where to buy face masks in Ipswich as virus count climbs

RETAILERS selling face masks across Ipswich were relieved to see shopping remain business as usual despite news of the three-day lockdown.

Several local pharmacies confirmed shelves were stocked with masks 24 hours after the state government announced Greater Brisbane, Ipswich and surrounding areas would be under lock down from Monday 5pm.

The news, which followed a spike of community transmitted coronavirus cases, meant anyone leaving their homes during the lockdown would need to wear a face mask.

An Ipswich Medical Centre Chemist spokeswoman said shoppers had been buying masks since the announcement on Monday morning but stock was plentiful.

“It’s just business as usual – people are coming in and asking for masks but it’s not crazy like it was last time,” she said.

“We haven’t been flat out busy.”

She said fewer people appeared to be shopping.

“Maybe people aren’t as worried this time around or maybe they are just staying home,” she said.

A Terry White Chemmart Ipswich spokeswoman and an Ipswich Day and Night spokeswoman both confirmed the situation was similar at their stores.

“Maybe because it’s only three days, there is not as much of a panic (as there was last time),” the Ipswich Day and Night spokeswoman said.

“I think people may have learnt to have masks on hand.”



The scene is a stark contrast to the situation Ipswich pharmacy retailers described in January, amid a similar snap lockdown.

During the lockdown beginning January 11, crowds of shoppers flocked to shops to buy masks, clearing shelves at many chemists across Ipswich.

Queensland has had 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number of active cases to 78.

Eight of the new cases are a result of community transmission and are believed to be linked.

