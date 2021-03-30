Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Terry White Chemmart Ipswich has masks in stock.
Terry White Chemmart Ipswich has masks in stock.
Health

Where to buy face masks in Ipswich as virus count climbs

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RETAILERS selling face masks across Ipswich were relieved to see shopping remain business as usual despite news of the three-day lockdown.

Several local pharmacies confirmed shelves were stocked with masks 24 hours after the state government announced Greater Brisbane, Ipswich and surrounding areas would be under lock down from Monday 5pm.

The news, which followed a spike of community transmitted coronavirus cases, meant anyone leaving their homes during the lockdown would need to wear a face mask.

READ MORE: FULL LIST: Ipswich facilities to close amid virus lockdown

An Ipswich Medical Centre Chemist spokeswoman said shoppers had been buying masks since the announcement on Monday morning but stock was plentiful.

“It’s just business as usual – people are coming in and asking for masks but it’s not crazy like it was last time,” she said.

“We haven’t been flat out busy.”

READ MORE: Ipswich faces lockdown after new virus cases

She said fewer people appeared to be shopping.

“Maybe people aren’t as worried this time around or maybe they are just staying home,” she said.

READ MORE: Face masks selling like hot cakes in Ipswich

A Terry White Chemmart Ipswich spokeswoman and an Ipswich Day and Night spokeswoman both confirmed the situation was similar at their stores.

“Maybe because it’s only three days, there is not as much of a panic (as there was last time),” the Ipswich Day and Night spokeswoman said.

“I think people may have learnt to have masks on hand.”

The scene is a stark contrast to the situation Ipswich pharmacy retailers described in January, amid a similar snap lockdown.

During the lockdown beginning January 11, crowds of shoppers flocked to shops to buy masks, clearing shelves at many chemists across Ipswich.

Queensland has had 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total number of active cases to 78.

Eight of the new cases are a result of community transmission and are believed to be linked.

Read more news Ebony Graveur.

covid lockdown face masks ipswich face masks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DETAILS: Neighbour describes horror of fatal house fire

        Premium Content DETAILS: Neighbour describes horror of fatal house fire

        News A witness woke to discover his neighbour’s home was engulfed by flames

        Why Ipswich’s latest national champion is a role model

        Premium Content Why Ipswich’s latest national champion is a role model

        Athletics Australia’s best teenage heptathlete encourages younger athletes after surge of...

        Supermarket thief back in jail over latest crimes

        Premium Content Supermarket thief back in jail over latest crimes

        News A man returned to prison for offences committed while on parole has faced court

        • 30th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
        Huge demand prompts another land release for popular estate

        Premium Content Huge demand prompts another land release for popular estate

        Property The first fifteen lots released last month sold out in just a few weeks amid a...