Where to buy clothes, furniture and homewares for half price

Salvation Army team member Debbie Nugent and supervisor Melissa Nicholls invite people to check out the fantastic savings they have in store.

Salvation Army team member Debbie Nugent and supervisor Melissa Nicholls invite people to check out the fantastic savings they have in store. Rob Williams

UPDATING your home or your wardrobe doesn't need to break the bank.

Whether you are looking for a new couch, wardrobe, bedside tables, entertainment unit, clothes, shoes or accessories, you will be able to snap up some great bargains at the half price sale at the West Ipswich Salvation Army Family Store this Friday.

All stock, except brand new items which the Salvos purchase themselves such as beds or mattresses, will be slashed by 50 per cent. This means you can fill up your shopping basket for less.

One of the many bargains which will be on sale at the store. Ashleigh Howarth

West Ipswich store supervisor Rob Berger said heavily discounted sales like this were a big benefit for the community.

"We always receive lots of donations here, so not only does the 50 per cent sale help us move stock, but it also gives people in the community a chance to get some real bargains," Mr Berger said.

West Ipswich Salvation Army Family Store supervisor Rob Berger is looking forward to the store's 50 per cent off sale. Ashleigh Howarth

"Whether you are struggling or the budget is a little tight, you can always find something here at the sale.

"We get a lot of good quality items here, for example, many of the clothes we receive still have the original tags on them.

"For whatever reason, some people have bought some very expensive clothes and never worn them, and after they have sat in their wardrobe for awhile, they end up here.

"But you can take them home for a very low price."

The sale will be held on Friday, February 9 from 9am-4.30pm. The store is located at 307 Brisbane Street, West Ipswich, opposite Hungry Jack's.