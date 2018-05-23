Where to buy a house for less than $300K

HOUSE prices are slowly climbing in Ipswich with homes selling for an average of about $360,000.

But there are plenty of cheaper options for those looking to break into the property market including buying a brand-new home.

An award-winning builder will this week launch a new range of homes with prices starting from just $139,200.

The eight different designs come from Rivergum Homes which has opened display houses at Providence and South Ripley.

If you're looking for an established property, these homes are also on the market for less than $300,000.

1.

16 Neumann Place, Leichhardt Ipswich Real Estate

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 garage spaces

Land size: 596m sq

Offers over $299,000

2.

30 Baillieston St, Leichhardt Ray White

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 garage space

Land size: 690m sq

Offers over $260,000

3.

17 Lucas St, Dinmore Ray White

4 bed, 1 bath, 4 garage spaces

Land size 701m sq

$269,000

4.

9 Cotton St, East Ipswich iThink Property

3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces

Land size 809m sq

$299,000

5.

31 Bottlebrush Cresent, Redbank Plains Professionals

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 garage space

Land size 456 sq m

$265,000

6.

26 Macgregor St, Woodend Ray White

3 bed, 1 bath, 3 garage spaces

Land size 680sq m

$295,000

7.

9 Birrell St, Leichhardt Raine and Horne

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 garage space

Land size 680 sq m

$269,000

8.

5 Ferguson St, North Ipswich Ipswich Real Estate

2 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces

Land size 506 sq m

Offers over $285,000

9.

3 Callaghan St, East Ipswich Ray White

3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces

Land size 607 sq m

$259,000

10.

88 Pine Mountain Road NGU Real Estate

3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces

Land size 701 sq m

$279,000 Neg

