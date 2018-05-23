Where to buy a house for less than $300K
HOUSE prices are slowly climbing in Ipswich with homes selling for an average of about $360,000.
But there are plenty of cheaper options for those looking to break into the property market including buying a brand-new home.
An award-winning builder will this week launch a new range of homes with prices starting from just $139,200.
The eight different designs come from Rivergum Homes which has opened display houses at Providence and South Ripley.
If you're looking for an established property, these homes are also on the market for less than $300,000.
1.
- 16 Neumann Place, Leichhardt
- 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 garage spaces
- Land size: 596m sq
Offers over $299,000
2.
- 30 Baillieston St, Leichhardt
- 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 garage space
- Land size: 690m sq
3.
- 17 Lucas St, Dinmore
- 4 bed, 1 bath, 4 garage spaces
- Land size 701m sq
$269,000
4.
- 9 Cotton St, East Ipswich
- 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces
- Land size 809m sq
$299,000
5.
- 31 Bottlebrush Cresent, Redbank Plains
- 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 garage space
- Land size 456 sq m
$265,000
6.
- 26 Macgregor St, Woodend
- 3 bed, 1 bath, 3 garage spaces
- Land size 680sq m
$295,000
7.
- 9 Birrell St, Leichhardt
- 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 garage space
- Land size 680 sq m
$269,000
8.
- 5 Ferguson St, North Ipswich
- 2 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces
- Land size 506 sq m
Offers over $285,000
9.
- 3 Callaghan St, East Ipswich
- 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces
- Land size 607 sq m
$259,000
10.
- 88 Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall
- 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces
- Land size 701 sq m
$279,000 Neg