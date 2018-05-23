Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Where to buy a house for less than $300K

Helen Spelitis
by
23rd May 2018 5:15 PM

HOUSE prices are slowly climbing in Ipswich with homes selling for an average of about $360,000.

But there are plenty of cheaper options for those looking to break into the property market including buying a brand-new home.

An award-winning builder will this week launch a new range of homes with prices starting from just $139,200.

The eight different designs come from Rivergum Homes which has opened display houses at Providence and South Ripley.

If you're looking for an established property, these homes are also on the market for less than $300,000.

1.

16 Neumann Place, Leichhardt
16 Neumann Place, Leichhardt Ipswich Real Estate
  • 16 Neumann Place, Leichhardt
  • 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 garage spaces
  • Land size: 596m sq

Offers over $299,000

Read more here

 

2.

30 Baillieston St, Leichhardt
30 Baillieston St, Leichhardt Ray White
  • 30 Baillieston St, Leichhardt
  • 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 garage space
  • Land size: 690m sq

Offers over $260,000

 

3.

17 Lucas St, Dinmore
17 Lucas St, Dinmore Ray White
  • 17 Lucas St, Dinmore
  • 4 bed, 1 bath, 4 garage spaces
  • Land size 701m sq

$269,000

Read more here

 

4.

9 Cotton St, East Ipswich
9 Cotton St, East Ipswich iThink Property
  • 9 Cotton St, East Ipswich
  • 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces
  • Land size 809m sq

$299,000

Read more here

 

5.

31 Bottlebrush Cresent, Redbank Plains
31 Bottlebrush Cresent, Redbank Plains Professionals
  • 31 Bottlebrush Cresent, Redbank Plains
  • 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 garage space
  • Land size 456 sq m

$265,000

Read more here

 

6.

26 Macgregor St, Woodend
26 Macgregor St, Woodend Ray White
  • 26 Macgregor St, Woodend
  • 3 bed, 1 bath, 3 garage spaces
  • Land size 680sq m

$295,000

Read more here

 

7.

9 Birrell St, Leichhardt
9 Birrell St, Leichhardt Raine and Horne
  • 9 Birrell St, Leichhardt
  • 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 garage space
  • Land size 680 sq m

$269,000

Read more here

 

8.

5 Ferguson St, North Ipswich
5 Ferguson St, North Ipswich Ipswich Real Estate
  • 5 Ferguson St, North Ipswich
  • 2 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces
  • Land size 506 sq m

Offers over $285,000

Read more here

 

9.

3 Callaghan St, East Ipswich
3 Callaghan St, East Ipswich Ray White
  • 3 Callaghan St, East Ipswich
  • 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces
  • Land size 607 sq m

$259,000

Read more here

 

10.

88 Pine Mountain Road
88 Pine Mountain Road NGU Real Estate

  • 88 Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall
  • 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage spaces
  • Land size 701 sq m

$279,000 Neg

Read more here

Related Items

ipswich property real estate
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'I wasn't dishonest about it': Driver's take on fuel theft

    premium_icon 'I wasn't dishonest about it': Driver's take on fuel theft

    Crime HE PUMPED gas into his Ford Falcon then drove away without paying.

    • 23rd May 2018 5:20 PM
    Police win out in hide-and-seek with wanted man

    premium_icon Police win out in hide-and-seek with wanted man

    Crime They spotted him minutes before when they peeked through a window

    Flood victims testify in Jones’ trial

    premium_icon Flood victims testify in Jones’ trial

    News "She kept asking me not to let her die.”

    Police join search for stolen King Charles Cavalier puppy

    Police join search for stolen King Charles Cavalier puppy

    Crime Police are appealing for public assistance to help find Clay.

    Local Partners