Where to avoid when filling up in Ipswich

4th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

THERE were plenty of petrol stations offering a fair fuel price in Ipswich yesterday.

Peak motoring body RACQ's website revealed good deals could be had at the Brassall and West Ipswich 7-Eleven, Oz Fuel at Yamanto and Puma Energy at West Ipswich.

Here, unleaded petrol was selling at 110.7c/L.

But there were several servos charging much more than the RACQ's current recommended fair fuel price of 110.5c/L.

Very bottom of the list was the BP on the Cunningham Highway at Aratula and the Coles Express on Mt Crosby Rd at Karalee.

Filling up at either of these yesterday morning would have cost you 125.9c/L - 15.5c/L above RACQ's mark.

Also asking more at the pump were Caltex's Foodary at Ripley and its Churchill station, which were both charging 116.9c/L.

ipswich fuel prices racq fair fuel price
Ipswich Queensland Times

