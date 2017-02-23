31°
Where the Walker brothers will coach in 2018

Joel Gould
| 23rd Feb 2017 12:20 PM
SUCCESS: Shane and Ben Walker with the 2015 Intrust Super Cup trophy. The duo will coach Ipswich in 2018 unless an NRL gig materialises.
THEY are off-contract at the end of the season, but Ben and Shane Walker are odds-on favourites to coach the Jets in 2018 unless they get an head NRL coaching gig.

Before a ball has been kicked in 2017, Jets CEO Jason Cubit has revealed the club will not look any further than the two brothers when they sit down for contract negotiations later in the season.

The two former NRL stars have coached the Jets top squad longer than anyone else in history. This is their seventh year at the helm, surpassing Trevor Gillmeister (2003-2006) and Tom Raudonikis (1985-1988) who both coached the club for four seasons.

"This is the last year of their current agreement so at some point in the season I will have to sit down with them and see where they are at for next year and beyond,” Cubit told the QT.

"While they are not coaching in the NRL, we'd love to have them here.

"My position as the CEO is that if they want the job next year, then the job is theirs.

"To win a competition like they did in 2015 with a shoestring budget compared to some other clubs was an amazing effort.”

Rugby league coaching is not for the faint-hearted. Here one minute, gone the next. It is the way of it at Intrust Super Cup and NRL level.

But Shane Walker has made it clear that the duo has no interest in coaching any other Queensland Cup club than the Jets.

"Our ultimate plan is the same as it is every year, which is to win a premiership,” Walker said.

"But any rugby league coach will tell you that you can't really plan too far ahead.

"It is quite a boring cliche, but it really is week by week.

"If the opportunity to stay at Ipswich next year is there, that is what we will do.

"We have really enjoyed our time in Ipswich and the only reason we would see fit to leave would be possibly for an NRL coaching job.”

The brothers are like Siamese twins when it comes to their coaching. Where one goes the other goes.

An NRL assistant coaching gig as a duo does not hold that much appeal.

If they do step up, it will be in a head coaching capacity where they would make history as the first co-coaches in the NRL since it was formed in 1998.

MORE RAZZLE PLEASE: Ben and Shane Walker make a point on the sideline.
"We are not really overly interested in leaving here to be assistants,” Walker said.

"We both have successful businesses that take up a fair bit of our time, and we both head up large teams of workforces.

"In modern day terms we have large families. Both of us have four kids.

"It would be a significant financial step back to step away from our businesses to be assistant coaches.

"So it would have to be a senior coaching position for us to leave.”

Co-coaches are rare at any level of the game these days, but the Walkers have made it work. They have taken the Jets to the finals in five of their completed six seasons along with winning the 2015 Intrust Super Cup and NRL State Championship.

"The only way you can measure if it works is success, and over a long period of time we have had sustained success,” Walker said.

"It would absolutely work in the NRL.”

But will an NRL club board have the gumption to appoint two brothers as head coaches?

Newcastle toyed with the idea before appointing Nathan Brown. The QT also understands the Titans board had discussed the possibility before Neil Henry was appointed.

"Innovation is what is at the forefront of most decision makers' minds these days,” Walker said.

"It is like the old saying 'if you keep doing what you have always done, you will keep getting what you have always got'.

"That has been the case with the rugby league model for a long time.”

Cubit has no doubt the Walker style would ignite the NRL.

"Fans would embrace the style that they bring, and it works as well,” Cubit said.

"People talk about how boring the NRL is these days and the monotonous style that gets played.

"That is opposite to the exciting way Ben and Shane get their team playing.

"It is why the Jets have such a big following.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

ben walker gold coast titans ipswich jets jason cubit newcastle knights shane walker

