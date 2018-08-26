SAMUEL Pearson Welsby, his wife Elizabeth and the family left Ashfield in England and came to Moreton Bay, arriving here on the ship Fortitude on January 21, 1849.

They became foundation members of the congregational church in Brisbane St, and were admitted on the April 20, 1855.

Mr Welsby was a school teacher with interests in homeopathic medicine.

He was a talented musician, playing organ music mainly but he preferred the cello.

He became a founder and first president of the Ipswich Photographic Society and was also involved with many other Ipswich organisations.

In 1863, he rented allotment 30, section eight, which was nearly opposite to where Villa Maria stood.

Mr Welsby spent some time at a home in Redbank and later purchased the land on which Cooneana Homestead and the Ipswich Heritage Centre are situated today.

This site was originally Crown Land and he purchased 557 acres for 160 pounds.

His homestead was erected in 1868 and the name Cooneana is thought to mean "Where the ringtail possum sits up".

Mr Welsby's wife died on February 5, 1884, and he died on November 11, 1884, both having been 72 years of age.

Mr Welsby's daughter Elizabeth married Charles Christopher Cameron on March 30, 1866, and they took up residence at Cooneana in the years between 1869-1870. They had four children: Beatrice, Pearson, Herbert and Irene.

Their son Pearson married Ann Grauer in 1915 and he later became the first mayor of Greater Ipswich in 1917.

Heritage Day

It will be a big day for history buffs tomorrow with the Ipswich Heritage Day being held at the Cooneana Heritage Centre.

Organised by Ipswich Historical Society members, friends and other volunteer groups, this event will also celebrate the 150th anniversay of the erection of Cooneana Homestead.

Guest speakers include: Des Crump whose subject is Ipswich bottles and the companies who used them; Ken Sbeghen with History of Cooneana Homestead and Greg (Jacko Lyons) of the Lost Ipswich Group on Ipswich service stations and radio station 4IP.

Feature exhibits will include blacksmith demonstrations, historic motorcycles, hospital museum items, model railway, Templin Historical Society, National Trust vintage dolls, and the Australian War Animal's Association stall and display.

There will also be a replica forge, fashioned from pieces of broken bricks and tiles taken from Lewis Thomas's mansion Brynhyfryd after the building was demolished.

The Amberley Brass Band will provide musical interludes throughout the day.

Do go along and take your family and friends for a very enjoyable and interesting day.

Held at 1041 Redbank Plains Rd in New Chum, the gates to the centre will open from 10am-2pm.

Admission is only $5 adults and children under 12 years of age are admitted free. Refreshments will be available for sale.

There is free public parking at Newhill Drive, just a little further and there will be a vintage bus on hand driving passengers to and from the centre.

Some parking for those who are disabled will be available at Cooneana.