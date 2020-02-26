Where the Ipswich Jets real strength comes from

THE voice that players do not always love hearing is the strength and conditioning person. From Steve Nance to Steve Hooper, the Jets have a long tradition of hard working people making players work hard.

In 2020, the Jets have Jonathan Dore.

“I worked previously with Norths Devils Mal Meninga side and Ipswich Brothers reserves and the Poland team in the Emerging Nations,’’ Dore said. “And when I got transferred to Ipswich State High I spoke to Keiron Lander about a role at the Jets.’’

Just like Hooper and Nance before him, Dore wipes chalk on his pants during the day in the classroom and works Jets hard at night.

“My role with ISHS program includes the writing and delivery of strength programs for 250 students ranging from the Opens GIO National School Boys Cup squad through to the 12 year old juniors,’’ he said.

Three nights a week Dore heads to Jets to make them stronger.

“It’s been my first off-season but I have seen a real change in gym culture at the Jets, I wouldn’t say gym work was a priority for the players in the past, it was just something they did,’’ he said.

“The change has been driven by the senior players and Keiron Lander. I sat down with Keiron and discussed what we wanted from me and from the program.

“From there the players like Tyson Lofipo have driven the change and they’re doing amazing things in the gym and getting stronger.

“Tyson has gone to a 200kg dead lift with six reps, which is massive for a player that is getting older, Josh Cleeland is dead lifting 180kg and even Colts like Josh Johnson has gone from 80kg to 140kg.

“I work on making the players stronger not bigger. If your lower body is strong then your defence is strong and you want your upper body strong too to push guys off in attack.

“The fitness side has been about speed and getting off our line.”

As the season goes on Dore might not have to get his teacher voice out too much in 2020.