Where struggling families can pick up free bread

Ainsley Walker and Greg Broad hand out bread and other baked treats to hungry residents. Lydia Hart

HUNGRY residents who can't afford basic necessities at the checkout can receive a helping hand from the Leichardt One Mile Community Centre.

The community centre is going from strength to strength and expanding the assistance it provides residents by offering free bread five days a week.

Leichardt One Mile Community Group engagement worker Ainsley Walker said there had been a noticeable increase in the number of people taking up the offer.

"Financially, it's hard and lots of people's budgets are stretched to the max, so if we can help with that few dollars a week with supplying them with free bread, that's amazing," Mrs Walker said.

"A lot more people come and access the free bread every day.

"We have lots of single people, families, pensioners, lots of different varieties of people coming in."

The availability of bread has increased due to the community centre connecting to a local Coles.

"Originally, we first started doing it in partnership with an organisation called The Movement," Mrs Walker said.

"They were able to connect us directly to Coles Silkstone so we now pick it up five days a week directly from them which is great for us."

Mrs Walker said bread and other items of food aren't the only things available for people who are doing it tough.

"The giving table is basically a table we have out there just with donations like household stuff, toys, anything that fits really and can be there for people to come and take for free," she said.

With the Ipswich Mobile Library now not coming to Leichardt One Mile, the centre also took the initiative and created their own community library.

"It's there for people to come and borrow books, donate books, take what they want," Mrs Walker said.

"If they don't come back, it's OK, as we'd rather see books in homes with children or adults."

If you want to know more about this service, check out the Leichardt One Mile Community Centre on Facebook or give them call on 38121270.