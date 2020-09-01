Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
As the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Queensland, we reveal where each case is located.
As the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Queensland, we reveal where each case is located.
Health

Where Queensland’s COVID cases live

by Danielle O’Neal
1st Sep 2020 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than half of Queensland's 29 active cases of COVID-19 live in suburbs on Brisbane's southside, Queensland Health data reveals.

As of Tuesday, there were 13 active cases in Metro South region, including at least eight cases from Forest Lake and one from Greenbank.

Student, nurse test positive as infected border dodger busted

Premier's hard line on state's border closure

An additional eight cases were in West Moreton (Ipswich), one case in Mater Health region (South Brisbane), two cases on the Sunshine Coast, four cases on the Gold Coast, and one case who was in hotel quarantine in Cairns.

A Victorian outlaw motorcycle gang member Shane Bowden, who flew into Queensland yesterday and has been placed in hotel quarantine, has not been included in Queensland Health's active count.

There are no active cases on the northside.

Of the active cases, 18 people with COVID-19 are in hospital and none are in intensive care.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles this morning said it was important that people in the southeast wear masks when they cannot socially distance.

"If you are in a place in the southeast where you cannot be physically distant please consider wearing a mask," he said.

"It's the best way to keep yourself safe and the others around you safe."

Originally published as Where Queensland's covid cases live

coronavirus health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘COVID F**k That S**t’: Wild riots at Arthur Gorrie

        Premium Content ‘COVID F**k That S**t’: Wild riots at Arthur Gorrie

        News Fires have been started, buildings trashed and a banner displayed that declares “COVID F**k That S**t” as prisoners enter stage four lockdown at jail riot.

        Big thunderstorms to sweep region this spring

        Premium Content Big thunderstorms to sweep region this spring

        News Drought-stricken farmers have welcomed the news after climate modelling revealed a...

        • 1st Sep 2020 12:59 PM
        BREAKING: Two new COVID cases confirmed in Ipswich

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two new COVID cases confirmed in Ipswich

        News The state’s two new recorded cases are both linked to the West Moreton region

        Telstra tower to improve 4G planned for growing area

        Premium Content Telstra tower to improve 4G planned for growing area

        Council News The telco is planning on building a new telecommunications facility to improve 4G...