Where Qld’s coronavirus cases have been detected

MORE that half of Queensland's 397 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in and around Brisbane, with the Gold and Sunshine coasts also hot spots.

Metro North and Metro South Hospital and Health Services have had a combined total of 208 cases, the Gold Coast has had 79 and the Sunshine Coast 46.

The Darling Downs has recorded 15 cases and West Moreton 13.

While most of the cases have been confined to the southeast of the state, more cases are emerging in other regions with the Wide Bay and Cairns and Hinterland HHS's both recording six cases each so far. Townsville and Central Queensland have each had four cases.

Mackay has notched up two cases.

An empty Surfers Paradise, on the Gold Coast, during COVID-19 restrictions. Photo: Chris Hyde, Getty Images.

Queensland's cases represent about 18.5 per cent of the national total of more than 2100.

The state has tested more than 37,000 people for the virus, with about one per cent of those testing positive.

Queensland Director-General John Wakefield said the geographic location of the cases so far was not surprising.

"You would expect that our major ports of entry, both from an airport perspective, but also because of population density and numbers, would be metropolitan Brisbane and the Gold Coast," he said.

"There is nothing that we wouldn't have expected in seeing the predominant numbers being in those locations."

Dr Wakefield said public health authorities did not believe Queensland was experiencing sustained community transmission of the virus at this stage, despite clusters of cases emerging, particularly on the Gold Coast.

"The question about: 'Do we have community transmission, that is, are greater than half of our cases coming from person-to-person contact within the state, we do not have sustained community transmission. That's what we are working desperately hard to avoid."

Hospital and Health Service Confirmed cases

Metro North 111

Metro South 97

Gold Coast 79

Sunshine Coast 46

Darling Downs 15

West Moreton 13

Cairns and Hinterland 6

Wide Bay 6

Townsville 4

Central Queensland 4

Mackay 2

Central West 0

North West 0

South West 0

Torres and Cape 0

Overseas 14

Total 397

Originally published as Where Qld's coronavirus cases have been detected