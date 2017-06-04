Dangerous haul: Police find guns, cash and a knuckle duster

A MAN has been charged after police allegedly found a billy club or baton, knuckle duster, two hand guns, ammunition and a large sum of cash in his car.
Police from Inala Tactical Crime Squad charged a man with weapons offences following the search of a vehicle at Durack on Thursday evening.
About 10.30pm, police intercepted and conducted a search of a vehicle on Glenala Rd.
A 28-year-old Daisy Hill man was charged with one count each of possess category M weapon, possess restricted item, possess explosives and possess tainted property.
The man was also charged with two counts of possess category H weapon.
The man appeared in the Richland's Magistrate Court on Friday and will reappear on June 16.