Dangerous haul: Police find guns, cash and a knuckle duster

Guns, ammo and a large sum of cash were found during a police search.

A MAN has been charged after police allegedly found a billy club or baton, knuckle duster, two hand guns, ammunition and a large sum of cash in his car.

Police from Inala Tactical Crime Squad charged a man with weapons offences following the search of a vehicle at Durack on Thursday evening.

About 10.30pm, police intercepted and conducted a search of a vehicle on Glenala Rd.

A 28-year-old Daisy Hill man was charged with one count each of possess category M weapon, possess restricted item, possess explosives and possess tainted property.

A large sum of cash was also found. Image: QPS

The man was also charged with two counts of possess category H weapon.

The man appeared in the Richland's Magistrate Court on Friday and will reappear on June 16.