Where to pick up sandbags in Ipswich

SANDBAGS will be available tomorrow morning.

As of 5.30pm today the Local Disaster Management Group moved to alert and sandbags will now be available from 8am tomorrow.

Ipswich councillor Cheryl Bromage said the move came after reviewing the latest information from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Residents and business can collect sandbags until Friday at 10am, within set times.

The BoM is predicting widespread rain which includes up to 200mm across Ipswich, along with damaging winds as the aftermath of ex- Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves across Queensland.

"If people have any concerns they can ring the call centre," Cr Bromage said.

The Disaster Management Group will meet again at 7.30am tomorrow.

Sandbags can be collected between;

8am to 7pm on Thursday

8am to 10am on Friday

From;

Limestone Park, near the netball courts

42 Chermside Rd Ipswich

Goodna SES depot

120 Willow Rd, Redbank Plains

Rosewood SES depot

1159 Rosewood-Warrill View Rd