Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace Grace at Brisbane Central State School.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace Grace at Brisbane Central State School.
Education

Where new schools are being planned in Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Jun 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IPSWICH is the fastest growing area in Queensland, but the state government says it is keeping up with demand for new classrooms in the boom suburbs.

Education Minister Grace Grace was in the city on Tuesday to officially open new facilities at local schools and was asked whether Ipswich was equipped for the expected flood of new families.

The city’s population is set grow from 233,000 to 558,000 by 2041.

“Most definitely,” she said.

LOCAL NEWS: Students reap rewards of ‘world class’ $7.8M facility

“We’ve injected hundreds of millions of dollars in this greater area of Ipswich, Springfield and Ripley.

“We’ve got plans for all of those areas and we’ll be announcing additional ones in the budget coming up in June.

“In-filling (is) happening at all the schools around Springfield and (there’s) new schools that we’ll be announcing in the budget.

“We are definitely keeping up with the growth but it’s amazing the amount of growth that is happening in this area.”

The state government committed $20 million in last year’s budget for planning and acquiring land for 16 new schools that will be needed from 2023 in “rapid growth areas”.

This included five new schools – one high school, three primary schools and one special school – for the Greater Springfield area and the city’s growth hot spots in the eastern suburbs.

READ MORE: Police on site of suspicious fire

Two schools in the booming Ripley Valley were among the eight opened in Queensland last year with expansions to increase capacity already underway.

It is understood the government is looking at two of the new primary schools to be located in either Augustine Heights or Redbank Plains and Bellbird Park or Brookwater.

A site in the Kalina housing development in Springfield is being eyed off for the third primary school.

It is understood the special school would likely be connected with one of the new primary schools being planned.

The new high school is likely to be established in Spring Mountain after a primary school opened in the suburb in 2019.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AT RISK: Why Ipswich homes are more prone to fires

        Premium Content AT RISK: Why Ipswich homes are more prone to fires

        News New data reveals how Ipswich compares to other cities for accidental house fires

        Crime scene declared after fire damages Gatton home

        Premium Content Crime scene declared after fire damages Gatton home

        News A fire has destroyed a home at Gatton, west of Brisbane, overnight with police...

        Buying blitz as QLD’s foreign-owned farms revealed

        Premium Content Buying blitz as QLD’s foreign-owned farms revealed

        Rural These are the top five countries buying up Australian farms

        Riverlink bashing was ‘loathsome bullying behaviour’

        Premium Content Riverlink bashing was ‘loathsome bullying behaviour’

        News A man and three co-offenders ganged up on a teenage boy