Where new schools are being planned in Ipswich

Ipswich schools will receive $42 million for infrastructure as part of Labor’s $1 billion education pledge ahead of the state election.

Ipswich schools will receive $42 million for infrastructure as part of Labor’s $1 billion education pledge ahead of the state election.

IPSWICH schools will benefit from $42 million worth of funding as part of Labor’s huge $1 billion pledge for school infrastructure, if Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government is returned.

The biggest spend in the city will be $27 million for new classrooms at Bellbird Park State Secondary College and $9.3 million for Springfield Central State School.

Labor say eight local schools will receive funding for new or improved facilities as part of its Great Schools, Great Future education policy.

The party says planning for several new schools in Springfield and surrounding growth suburbs will also begin, including a new special school for Springfield.

LOCAL NEWS: $40m hospital will be built in Ipswich in election pledge

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said funding for the Bellbird Park high school would help it keep up with rising enrolment numbers.

“The massive $27 million investment in new classrooms at Bellbird Park State Secondary College is very timely, given how fast this school is growing, so it’s really pleasing to see this school receiving the investment it needs to cater for enrolment growth,” he said.

“In fact, the entire Bellbird Park area is growing so rapidly that we are also planning for an additional future primary school in the area.

“It’s also great that planning will occur for additional schools in Ripley, Redbank Plains and Augustine Heights.”

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said if re-elected, Labor will look to plan for new primary schools in Springfield, Bellbird Park/Brookwater, Augustine Heights/Redbank Plains, a new high school in Greater Springfield and a new special school in Springfield.

About $1.3 million will be spent at Springfield Central State High School and $9.3 million at Springfield Central State School for new classrooms in her electorate.

“Both Springfield Central State High and Primary Schools will receive funding to cater for enrolment growth,” she said.

READ MORE: Where council will spend $2.3m on roads, off-leash dog area

“These schools are growing so fast that we are investing more with the new $11 million three-storey classroom building still under construction at Springfield Central State High School.

“This extra funding will allow the undercroft of this new building to be built in to create extra classrooms and facilities.

“This whole area is growing so fast and it’s a relief for Springfield families that planning money has been allocated for new schools in Springfield and Flagstone.”

Haigslea State School will get $750,000 to replace its amenities block and Rosewood State School will have work done on its drainage.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.