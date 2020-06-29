Where money will be spent in 2020-21 budget

Ipswich City Council will hand down its budget this week.

IPSWICH City Council’s budget for the next year will include $230 million on capital works, with $26 million of this to be spent on road maintenance and rehabilitation.

This will include filling 5,000 potholes, repairing and resurfacing a network of more than 1500km of sealed roads and about 300km of gravel road maintenance, while making sure more than 26,000 streetlights are still shining.

The $600 million 2020-21 budget will be handed down on Tuesday.

Cr Harding told the QT last week the budget would include a “modest” rates rise but no jobs or services will be cut.

“Council will be completing the much anticipated realignment of Marsden Parade, which will see a new, four-way signalised intersection at Brisbane and Gordon streets,” she said.

“We’re investing $13 million across the city on strategic transport infrastructure to make our city more connected and to ease congestion.

“We’re delivering on the important projects that keep people safer on our roads and improve public amenities.”

Cr Harding said Ipswich would benefit from State and Federal Government stimulus packages, which would assist in funding roads, infrastructure and community-based projects.

“This is a budget for our times and I can only be open and transparent about council’s financial position and our plan to stimulate the economy over the next year and return the budget to surplus in the years to come,” she said.

“This budget will keep people employed, maintain services and keep the Ipswich economy moving.

“This budget has been developed collaboratively by councillors and council officers in a short-time frame under some exceptional and unprecedented circumstances.”

The council committed $29.2 million for roads and bridge maintenance and $34 million for road upgrades in the 2019-20 budget.