Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison’s absence has been noticed Picture: NCA NewsWire / Terry Cunningham
Scott Morrison’s absence has been noticed Picture: NCA NewsWire / Terry Cunningham
Politics

Where missing PM has been hiding

by Samantha Maiden
8th Jul 2020 11:25 AM

Scott Morrison has been slammed for failing to make an appearance yesterday as Victoria shut down one quarter of the nation's economy.

But the mystery of his whereabouts is about to be solved, with the Prime Minister set to address the nation at noon.

Celebrities and social media users hit Twitter this week to demand to know #wheresScotty as rumours swirled Mr Morrison might be taking a break.

"Seriously, the PM can't be bothered sending Victoria a message right now?,'' radio broadcaster Dave Hughes said.

"WTF is the point of the federation? Is he at home with his Sharkies gear hanging for the weekend footy?"

However, the Prime Minister's office insisted he was not on leave and had been locked in meetings of the budget razor gang, cabinet's expenditure review committee and the national security committee.

The Prime Minister was slammed during the bushfires for taking a secret trip to Hawaii with his wife and children and not confirming publicly that he had left the country.

More to come

Originally published as Where missing PM has been hiding

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW DETAIL: Police confirm age, town of fatal crash victim

        premium_icon NEW DETAIL: Police confirm age, town of fatal crash victim

        Breaking Police have confirmed the age and home town of a man involved in a fatal crash this morning.

        Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

        premium_icon Witness 'saw headlights disappear' moments before fatal

        Breaking A man has died in a serious traffic crash on the Warrego Highway

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        IN COURT: Full names of 205 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 205 people appearing in court today

        News Everyday the QT publishes a full list of people appearing in Ipswich Court.