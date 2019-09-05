Where magpies are swooping in Ipswich

Magpies attack people on the corner of Jacaranda and Cotton Street at East Ipswich. Craig Heinrich.

Magpies attack people on the corner of Jacaranda and Cotton Street at East Ipswich. Craig Heinrich. Rob Williams

IT'S spring and walkers and cyclist need to beware as swooping magpies are out in force across Ipswich.

The black and white terrors are most aggressive from now through to October, but can strike while defending their nests until December.

A number of attacks have been reported already on magpiealert.com with Jacaranda and Cotton streets at East Ipswich, Mark Winter Ct at Bellbird Park, Toft Dr at Raceview, Wattle St at North Booval and Velvet St at Pine Mountain some of the locations to watch.

Readers on Queensland Times' Facebook page also warned of magpies at Queens Park, the Ipswich hockey grounds and at East Ipswich.

"Near Jacaranda St and Chermside Rd, just up from the the school, there's one there," Noel Attwood said. "The other day he chased a cyclist, I was laughing so hard I head-butted the steering wheel."

The area opposite the zoo at Queens Park was another to be wary of. "I've got the scars to prove it," Lorraine Cavanagh said.

And Tahmeka McEwan said it wasn't just magpies.

"Plovers are the main culprit at the hockey grounds, but give it time and it'll be the place to be to get attacked by almost anything."

Jim Donald Park at Silkstone and Queen St at Dinmore were also ones to watch.

In extreme circumstances some birds can be removed from the area if they pose a risk to public safety but authorities try to keep these occurrences to a minimum.

If you believe a magpie is dangerous contact the local council or a licensed bird relocator.

The Environment Department also has some useful tips on how to stay safe during magpie season.

Wear a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses or shelter under an umbrella to protect your face from swooping magpies (painting or sticking large 'eyes' on the back of your hat can also deter magpies-but this won't work for cyclists).

If a magpie swoops while you are cycling, it will probably stop swooping if you get off your bike and walk.

Avoid 'defence zones' by taking alternative routes during the breeding season.

If you must enter a 'defence zone', magpies will be less likely to swoop if they are watched constantly, or if people walk in a close group.

Use signs to warn others of the location of nests and defence zones, particularly in areas used by children and the elderly.

Waving sticks or umbrellas in the air or attaching a brightly coloured flag on a long pole to your bicycle can stop magpies from swooping.

For further information on staying safe from swooping magpies, visit ehp.qld.gov.au