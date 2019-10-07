Where last bank branch in CBD is moving

NEW HOME: Bendigo Bank is moving its branch from the mall to a new premises on Tower Central on Brisbane St. Branch manager Michael Anderson with staff Coral Staatz, Brad Berlin and Bernadette Beahan.

THE last bank branch in the Ipswich CBD has closed its doors but, thankfully, it's only for a matter of days.

The Bendigo Bank branch in the mall has shut its doors as of Friday but will move into refreshed premises in the Tower Central Building on Wednesday.

With its lease expired and with a decreasing amount of foot traffic due to the CBD's redevelopment at the old site, branch manager Michael Anderson said it was a no-brainer to make the switch.

The branch opened at its former premises over 50 years ago and it was the former head office of First Provincial Building Society.

Bendigo signed a long-term lease on the office tower and moved in five years ago, with over 250 staff based there working in its processing centre, call connection, regional office, business banking and other departments.

All four staff members at the branch will be transferred to the new location.

"Having a branch here just made sense," Mr Anderson said.

"The old branch was getting a bit worn and a bit tired. It had been designed many, many years ago and wasn't necessarily modern and didn't suit the way customers do their banking these days.

"This branch is tailored for that. All of the staff are being retained and moving up here."

Mr Anderson said Bendigo's presence in Ipswich wasn't "going anywhere".

"We're going to stay in Ipswich. We'll continue in the CBD ongoing without end. I think that Ipswich is certainly a city that is not just surviving but set to be thriving.

"We want to be part of a better Ipswich and a growing Ipswich. Being a financial institution, we are a big entity in the city and we want to have a presence in the CBD.

"We think that the business district needs to have banking and we're happy to provide that. We have a really strong relationship with Ipswich city itself. We'll be excited to see the renovation completed at the mall and enjoy more customers coming through because of that too."

An Ungermann Brothers pop-up store will be in place from Wednesday until Friday to celebrate the opening of the new branch.

There is a Bendigo Bank ATM less than 50m from the new branch at the base of the stairs on Limestone St.

"We're the only bank left in the CBD and we are full service," Mr Anderson said.

"Everything a financial institute ought to provide we do provide and we're happy to see anyone and everyone one and keep serving the city."