Where jobs have been won and lost

A LUXURY boat builder based on the Gold Coast had the most significant jobs growth of any top Queensland company, research reveals.

Data from IBISWorld has listed the companies that added the highest number of workers in the past financial year, in percentage terms.

Riviera Australia grew its workforce by a staggering 143.5 per cent year-on-year, the data reveals.

The 40-year-old company, which is based on a 14-ha site at Coomera, has made luxury motor yachts for about 5300 owners.

Riviera Australia's workforce now totals 280.

It comes after the Courier-Mail published the list of Queensland's highest-earning private companies.

Riviera Australia chairman Rodney Longhurst.

IBISWorld sourced the unaudited financial and workforce data from companies to paint a picture of Queensland's private sector.

One Stop Warehouse Group, which had a 108 per cent revenue increase in the past financial year, had the second-highest workforce growth.

Keema Automotive Group recorded a 20 per cent drop in its workforce, IBISWorld figures reveal.

Highest growth

Riviera Australia

Employees: 280

Change: 143.5 per cent

Industry: Boatbuilding and repair services

One Stop Warehouse Group

Employees: 128

Change: 66.2 per cent

Industry: Telecommunications and other electrical goods wholesaling

QCoal

Employees: 45

Change: 45.2 per cent

Industry: Black coal mining

Autopact Pty Ltd

Employees: 1449

Change: 41.8 per cent

Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing

BBQSAM (Barbeques Galore, Amart Furniture)

Employees: 3430

Change: 38.5 per cent

Industry: Other store-based retailing

Hyne Timber

Employees: 544

Change: 20.9 per cent

Industry: Wood product manufacturing

McNab Constructions

Employees: 305

Change: 15.1 per cent

Industry: Building construction

Loan Market

Employees: 178

Change: 14.8 per cent

Industry: Mortgage brokers

Ignite Travel Group

Employees: 155

Change: 13.1 per cent

Industry: Travel agency and tour arrangement services

UnitingCare Queensland

Employees: 12947

Change: 12.4 per cent

Industry: Hospitals

Highest decrease

Keema Automotive Group

Employees: 187

Change: -20.8 per cent

Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing

EGR Group

Employees: 980

Change: -10.9 per cent

Industry: Transport equipment manufacturing

Greyhound Australia

Employees: 420

Change: -9.7 per cent

Industry: Road transport

Palladium Group

Employees: 2435

Change: -9.1 per cent

Industry: Professional, scientific and technical services

Bolton Clarke

Employees: 4280

Change: -4 per cent

Industry: Residential care services

Ausbuild

Employees: 122

Change: -3.9 per cent

Industry: Building construction

Endeavour Foundation

Employees: 4239

Change: -3.9 per cent

Industry: Social assistance services

SPAR Australia

Employees: 86

Change: -2.3 per cent

Industry: General line grocery wholesaling

Golden Cockerel

Employees: 454

Change: -2.2 per cent

Industry: Poultry processing

G James Australia

Employees: 2306

Change: -2.2 per cent

Industry: Fabricated metal product manufacturing