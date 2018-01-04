Where jobs are being created this year

JOBS DRIVE: Blair MP Shayne Neumann said hundreds of jobs would be created in in infrastructure projects.

MORE than 2000 jobs will eventuate in Ipswich this year.

They're available through massive road infrastructure projects, a billion-dollar RAAF build, international grocery store construction and even in small local business.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said among the most significant jobs drive was jointly-funded highway upgrades.

Stage one of the Darra to Rocklea upgrade on the Ipswich Motorway, a three kilometre stretch, needs 470 workers to get the job done in time for the 2020 deadline.

Pre-tendering is already finished and the final design work will be finished by the middle of the year.

"During the life of the project, everything from stop and go signallers, engineers, tradesmen and women and all manner of experienced construction personnel will be needed," Mr Neumann said. "That will offer a broad range of jobs and there will also be apprenticeships offered. It's a really good project for job creation in the area.

"That's not the final area, more jobs will be created when the rest of the six kilometre project is completed." Mr Nuemann said the billion-dollar RAAF Base Amberley project supported another 1500 contracting staff.

He said the increase in staff travelling to and from the site would put increased demand on regional road infrastructure and present a strong case for the Willowbank interchange upgrade.

"We're talking about 1500 contracting staff working on infrastructure projects through the expansion of real air capacity and the old buildings. It's a major expansion with more platforms for Super Hornets and the like," he said.

"The critical thing now is to upgrade the Willowbank interchange from Ebenezer to Yamanto, it is critical that happens. "We're talking about 10 projects in the pipeline over a four-year period and you can't build that and expect that the road infrastructure can cope."

Mr Neumann said smaller local council projects were responsible for fostering jobs growth in sectors like hospitality and tourism.

"I am supporting Ipswich City Council's attempt to upgrade John St in Rosewood. It is a beautiful little country town but there are lot of things that can be done to enhance it, that's why the John St upgrade is important," he said.

"Not only will it creat jobs but tourism and economic development in the region.

"We can't end up in a situation where Ipswich is just a commuter city of Brisbane where the jobs aren't local. It is critical that the jobs be created in the Ipswich region otherwise we are going to clog up the motorways and public transport and people will have the same problem as in Western Sydney.

"To prevent that we need to create jobs locally."

Meanwhile, at Bundamba, 280 new jobs have been promised as American warehouse giant Costco lodged plans to Ipswich City Council for a 6.5ha site development.

With plans to join the international business at Walker Corporation's $1 billion Citiswitch business park, World Gym manager Dominic Edwards has plenty of jobs on offer for fit workers.

He's one of many small business owners in Ipswich with plans to open a new site or expand their employee list tjis year.

Jobs available right now

COMPANIES and local business are looking for staff complete their work force in 2018.

Jobs in meatworks, taxi companies and real estate agents are open to applications now and some boast attractive bonuses.

Meatworkers

Labourers, boners, slicers and butchers are needed at the JBS plant at Dinmore.

This is a great opportunity to enter a career at the ground floor with endless opportunity and a great chance to earn good money, the ad read.

Resumes should be forwarded to EmploymentDinmore@jbssa.com.au or drop it off at the guard house.

Taxi drivers

Positions are available for taxi drivers in Ipswich.

Full time and part time work is available with no experience necessary.

Weekend and week day courses are starting now. To book call 3281 2997.

Real estate professional

A real estate professional is required for Lockyer, Somerset and north western Ipswich areas.

Send a CV and resume with a current real estate registration number to the principal, PO Box 7231 Redland Bay Qld 4165.