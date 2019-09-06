Where is Brisbane’s best espresso martini?

ESPRESSO martinis have become so popular bars across Brisbane are taking the classic cocktail to new heights. Whether it's a classic or infused with some special ingredient we all have our favourite version.

That's why we're on the hunt to find Brisbane's best espresso martini!

Where's your go to? Nominate your favourite in the comments below!

Nominations will close at 10am on Monday, September 9, when we will then compile a shortlist.

The nominations will then be put to the vote until 10am the following Monday, September 16, with the top 10 revealed at couriermail.com.au on Thursday, September 19, and in U on Sunday on September 22.

Here are a few of our favourite spots to get you started!

THE BOWERY, FORTITUDE VALLEY

Bringing a slice of downtown New York to Fortitude Valley, The Bowery offers some of the best cocktails in town. Ask for your basic of choice and the fabulous bartenders will sure make you a memorable espresso martini.

MRS BROWN'S BAR & KITCHEN, NEWSTEAD

Located on Commercial Road, Mrs Brown's has some of the best blends going around. A standout is the bar's salted caramel espresso martini, putting a sweet twist on the classic cocktail.

DEATH & TAXES, BRISBANE CBD

Just look for the Grim Reaper painted on the wall. Located on Burnett Lane, leather stools will await you at this sleak bar, where infamous bartenders will make you one of the best cocktails in the city.