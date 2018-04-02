Where Ipswich's NPL champions make winning gains

BEHIND every successful sporting team is a strategist or steadying influence to keep everything on track.

But that vital person is not always the coach.

For defending National Premier Leagues champions Western Pride, Dan Burnell is happy to be regarded as someone "behind the scenes'' helping the progressive side.

Yet the motivational, organisational and co-ordinating roles Burnell performs are extremely valuable.

Burnell draws on years of involvement in football to help promote the professional values at Ipswich's NPL club.

Heading into the Easter break, the Western Pride men had maintained second spot in this year's NPL state competition having lost just one of their seven games.

Watching how Burnell actively oversees the team's 30 minute warm-up sessions highlights why the Graham Harvey-coached combination is again setting high standards.

"At this level, players have come through various systems and it's really important to have habits, routines and structures,'' Burnell said.

"We went on this really amazing run last year (winning the grand final) and we developed and adapted this particular routine that works and the players enjoyed it.

"So this year we've taken that and tweaked it and improved it in certain areas.

"We keep the things that we know we like and that works . . . and there's elements of the warm-up that are relaxing and enjoyable and there are certain areas where we really turn the screw.

"We talk about buzz words such as energy, intensity and responsibility and words that mean something to the group.''

Burnell conducts the session in the 40 minutes or so before kick-off.

The players work as one, going through the stretches, warm-up drills and ball skills before taking to the field.

Burnell said variety was also important to avoid any element of complacency.

"So this year we felt we'd keep a lot of the structures we like but change and tweak things here and there,'' he said.

"We chuck in little bits and pieces that keep them on their toes.''

The routine comes from past experiences and research into preparation methods.

"We give the boys the best platforms and tools to go out and compete,'' Burnell said.

Burnell particularly enjoys working as an assistant to highly regarded head coach Harvey.

Burnell is in his fourth year with Pride having previously been involved with the Ipswich City Bulls and other regional football programs.

"I feel like I've got a really good grasp on the local football scene and I'm still really connected,'' Burnell said.

But Burnell's contribution at Pride has been more than helping Harvey and ensuring a smooth pre-game preparation.

Another of Pride's progressive moves was planning a post-season trip to Japan last year.

Burnell, with years of experience in the travel industry, played a major role co-ordinating that overseas journey.

"Japan was hugely beneficial for our players in lots of ways,'' he said.

"It was an opportunity for the boys to experience football in another culture.

"It's enabled them to also work on some deficiencies and some shortfalls that might not have been so prevalent but they are now.

"We've identified ways and areas that we need to improve - structurally, behaviorally, from an application point of view as well.

"We might not have come home with performances and results that we would have liked but the learning experience was really good.''

Burnell is confident the current players are applying the lessons from that trip.

However, while openly supportive of the players and club, Burnell is more comfortable being in the background.

"I don't enjoy a lot of the limelight,'' he said.

"I want to make sure we are planned and efficient and effective behind the scenes because we know that the platforms we build and the environment we create enables our boys to be successful.''