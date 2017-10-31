News

HALLOWEEN: Where to trick or treat in Ipswich tonight

Home owners have spent weeks preparing for their version of the American tradition. Contributed
Emma Clarke
by

IT'S the rare occasion when children are encouraged to take lollies from strangers and there will be more than 20 families willing to provide the goods for Halloween trick or treating in Ipswich tonight.

Home owners have spent weeks preparing for their version of the American tradition with scary displays, interactive decorations and enough treats to satisfy all the little gargoyles and witches.

Here's a list of homes that will have treats on offer - no tricks here please!

 

Augustine Heights

3 Pavia Pl, 6 to 9pm

Barellan Point

525 Junction Rd, 6.30 to 9pm

Booval

16 Walkers Ln, 5 to 8pm

Brassall

Unit 1/70 Atlantic Dr, 4 to 7pm

1 Bottomley St, 4 to 9.30pm

4 Stitz Ct, from 5pm

161 Pine Mountain Rd, 5 to 8.30pm

Bundamba

9 Boundary St, from 5pm

Coalfalls

16 Balfour St, 5 to 10pm

Collingwood Park

18 Palaszczuk Av, 4 to 10pm

Flinders View

19 Jonquil Ct, 5 to 9pm

37 Jonquil Ct, 5 to 8pm

North Ipswich

1 Edith Dv, 4,30 to 10pm

Raceview

387 South Station Rd, 6 to 9pm

14 Mark Ct, 4 to 8pm

33 Dornoch Ct, 6 to 9pm

11 Windermere St, 6 to 9pm

11 Hilldean Av, 5 to 10pm

Redbank Plains

23 Glorious Pd, 5 to 7.30pm

7 Gilgai Ct, from 4pm

4 Ironpot St, from 5pm

27 Norton Sands Dv, 5 to 9pm

7 Calandra St, 6 to 8pm

Silkstone

8 Rodney St, 6 to 9pm

186 South Station Rd, 5.30 to 8.30pm

