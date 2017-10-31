HALLOWEEN: Where to trick or treat in Ipswich tonight

IT'S the rare occasion when children are encouraged to take lollies from strangers and there will be more than 20 families willing to provide the goods for Halloween trick or treating in Ipswich tonight.
Home owners have spent weeks preparing for their version of the American tradition with scary displays, interactive decorations and enough treats to satisfy all the little gargoyles and witches.
Here's a list of homes that will have treats on offer - no tricks here please!
Augustine Heights
3 Pavia Pl, 6 to 9pm
Barellan Point
525 Junction Rd, 6.30 to 9pm
Booval
16 Walkers Ln, 5 to 8pm
Brassall
Unit 1/70 Atlantic Dr, 4 to 7pm
1 Bottomley St, 4 to 9.30pm
4 Stitz Ct, from 5pm
161 Pine Mountain Rd, 5 to 8.30pm
Bundamba
9 Boundary St, from 5pm
Coalfalls
16 Balfour St, 5 to 10pm
Collingwood Park
18 Palaszczuk Av, 4 to 10pm
Flinders View
19 Jonquil Ct, 5 to 9pm
37 Jonquil Ct, 5 to 8pm
North Ipswich
1 Edith Dv, 4,30 to 10pm
Raceview
387 South Station Rd, 6 to 9pm
14 Mark Ct, 4 to 8pm
33 Dornoch Ct, 6 to 9pm
11 Windermere St, 6 to 9pm
11 Hilldean Av, 5 to 10pm
Redbank Plains
23 Glorious Pd, 5 to 7.30pm
7 Gilgai Ct, from 4pm
4 Ironpot St, from 5pm
27 Norton Sands Dv, 5 to 9pm
7 Calandra St, 6 to 8pm
Silkstone
8 Rodney St, 6 to 9pm
186 South Station Rd, 5.30 to 8.30pm