Where to get petrol for under 141cpl in Ipswich today

Petrol prices in Ipswich hit record highs this month. A driver paid 174.9cpl at Haigslea on Saturday.

Petrol prices in Ipswich hit record highs this month. A driver paid 174.9cpl at Haigslea on Saturday. Emma Clarke

IPSWICH drivers have been thrown a lifeline at the bowser with petrol prices dropping from a three-year high.

RACQ recommends drivers should be aiming to pay 143.9cpl and 14 petrol stations in the city and selling fuel for well below that price.

It comes after Ipswich was last month among the most expensive places to fill up as southeast Queensland drivers struggled through a three-year petrol price high.

At the time RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said prices had not been that high since October 2014.

"Unfortunately what happens is when we hit the peak it then only falls by a cent or two a litre each day," she said.

"Fuel prices went up very suddenly and we didn't get to have the cheap phase of the cycle, it never went to wholesale.

"We haven't had anywhere near the wholesale, these prices were jacked up to record highs and we're bring ripped off."

Service stations at Leichhardt, West Ipswich, North Ipswich, Ipswich, North Ipswich, Brassall, Silkstone, Booval, Blacksoil, Karalee and Bundamba are selling unleaded petrol for between 140.9 and 145.8cpl.

Others at Churchill, Raceview, Flinders View, Yamanto, Ipswich, Ripley and Amberley are selling unleaded petrol for as high as 150.8cpl.