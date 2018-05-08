Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Petrol prices in Ipswich hit record highs this month. A driver paid 174.9cpl at Haigslea on Saturday.
Petrol prices in Ipswich hit record highs this month. A driver paid 174.9cpl at Haigslea on Saturday. Emma Clarke
News

Where to get petrol for under 141cpl in Ipswich today

Emma Clarke
by
8th May 2018 11:03 AM

IPSWICH drivers have been thrown a lifeline at the bowser with petrol prices dropping from a three-year high.

RACQ recommends drivers should be aiming to pay 143.9cpl and 14 petrol stations in the city and selling fuel for well below that price.

It comes after Ipswich was last month among the most expensive places to fill up as southeast Queensland drivers struggled through a three-year petrol price high.

At the time RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said prices had not been that high since October 2014.

"Unfortunately what happens is when we hit the peak it then only falls by a cent or two a litre each day," she said.

"Fuel prices went up very suddenly and we didn't get to have the cheap phase of the cycle, it never went to wholesale.

"We haven't had anywhere near the wholesale, these prices were jacked up to record highs and we're bring ripped off."

Service stations at Leichhardt, West Ipswich, North Ipswich, Ipswich, North Ipswich, Brassall, Silkstone, Booval, Blacksoil, Karalee and Bundamba are selling unleaded petrol for between 140.9 and 145.8cpl.

Others at Churchill, Raceview, Flinders View, Yamanto, Ipswich, Ripley and Amberley are selling unleaded petrol for as high as 150.8cpl.

Related Items

Show More
fair fuel price ipswich petrol petrol prices racq
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Cold front to hit Queensland after rain

    Cold front to hit Queensland after rain

    News TEMPERATURES are set to plummet to single digits as a cold front approaches southeast Queensland.

    Early showers are just the beginning of more rain to come

    Early showers are just the beginning of more rain to come

    Weather Forecasters expecting rain to develop into unseasonable thunderstorm

    Police called to two similar crashes within hours

    Police called to two similar crashes within hours

    News One driver crashed into a tree, the other in a ditch

    • 8th May 2018 10:18 AM
    Two crashes within hour on Toowoomba Range

    Two crashes within hour on Toowoomba Range

    News A second crash has happened on the Toowoomba Range

    Local Partners