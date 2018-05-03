Where to get fuel under 145.0 in Ipswich today

Petrol prices in Ipswich hit record highs this month. A driver paid 174.9cpl at Haigslea on Saturday.

Petrol prices in Ipswich hit record highs this month. A driver paid 174.9cpl at Haigslea on Saturday. Emma Clarke

THERE is finally some reprieve at the bowser for Ipswich drivers today - if only a few cents.

The state's peak motoring body suggest drivers should be aiming to pay 146.8cpl for unleaded petrol and 13 petrol stations in Ipswich are selling petrol below that price.

Another eight petrol stations at Raceview, Flinders View, Yamanto, Ipswich, Ripley and Amberley are selling unleaded for more than 150cpl.

Prices have started to drop only slightly after Ipswich had the most expensive fuel in southeast Queensland last week, breaking a three-year record.

At the time the RACQ did not expect prices to improve for at least a few weeks.

At the time RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said she was shocked by the blatant money grab by "a handful" of petrol stations.

"We are angry at this, we wouldn't have expected these petrol stations to go this high and now we are really worried the others are going to follow and if they do we will reach a record high.

"We haven't seen prices like this in three and a half years."

Ms Smith said fuel prices were not likely to drop for a couple of weeks.

Ms Smith said prices had not been this high since October 2014.

"Unfortunately what happens is when we hit the peak it then only falls by a cent or two a litre each day," she said.

"Fuel prices went up very suddenly and we didn't get to have the cheap phase of the cycle, it never went to wholesale.

"We haven't had anywhere near the wholesale, these prices were jacked up to record highs and we're bring ripped off."

She said drivers wanting to pay less at the bowser between now and then would need to make the trip to Toowoomba.

Fuel prices in Ipswich today: