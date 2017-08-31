24°
Where to get a free slice of pizza in Ipswich today

WHY travel to New York to taste their world famous pizza when you can try them for free in Ipswich.

Orion Springfield Central's New York Slice is giving away one free piece of its new Fat Tony Pizza today in celebration of the latest addition to the menu.

The popular pizza chain is known for its traditional New York street pizzas with classic thin bases and extra large slices.

New York Slice Pizza is giving away a free slice of Fat Tony Pizza to all customers tomorrow.

Customers will also receive a free Fat Tony Pizza to match any regular, large or massive pizza purchase of any of the other pizzas on the menu.

The offer will be available Thursday, August 31 from 10am to 9pm at Orion Springfield Central while stocks last.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

