Where fish are firing after recent rain

WITH the recent rains, many of the local rivers and creeks have received a much needed flush and the bass and yellowbelly are responding well.

The Bremer River upstream from Shapcott Park canoe trail is fishing well for anglers who have access to a canoe or kayak.

Try using top water lures like the Soft Shell Cicada or small poppers early or late in the day.

Spinner baits or small diving lures are also very successful in this stretch of river.

Moreton Bay has also benefited from the rain. The pelagic fish have moved in close to the river mouths taking advantage of the bait washed out of the rivers.

Mackerel and tuna are the key targets. Look for them between the Port of Brisbane and Mud Island.

Harry Atkinson's Reef is also producing good captures of jewfish, snapper and school mackerel on bait and lures.

Using lightly weighted pilchards is the best approach for mackerel. However anglers using jigs and soft plastics are being rewarded with better quality jew and snapper.

Maroon Dam is the pick of the dams after the rains.

Focus on the lily pad edge or the weed beds around sunrise with surface lures like the Z-man Finesse frogs.

These lures will allow you to fish over the top of the lillies and weed without getting fouled up.

Run a tight drag though as extracting the bass can be fun.

As the sun comes up, swap over to jerkbaits like the Daiwa double clutch. Allow lots of pauses in the retrieve to give the bass time to hit it.

Charlton's Fishing is at 18 Kerwick Street, Redbank.

Share your success

If you have any recent fishing success stories and photos from trips, email the information to: qtsport@qt.com.au

Include your name, suburb, why your catch was so enjoyable and what equipment and bait or lure you used.