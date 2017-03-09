31°
Where to find the cheapest petrol in Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 9th Mar 2017 7:57 AM

FUEL prices are dropping in Ipswich, with the average fair fuel price sitting at $115.9 for unleaded today according to the RACQ website.

That means if you're paying more than that, you could have gotten a better deal.

As of this morning, there are 17 standout fuel stations in Ipswich offering a fair deal.

Caltex at Leichhardt, Churchill, Yamanto Village and North Ipswich are all asking between $114.5-$119.4 for unleaded, as are:

  • Puma Citiswich
  • 7 Eleven Silkstone
  • BP Silkstone
  • Caltex/Woolworths Karalee
  • Caltex Booval
  • Caltex/Woolworths Booval
  • Caltex/Woolworths Yamanto
  • 7 Eleven Raceview
  • BP Eastern Heights
  • 7-Eleven North Ipswich
  • 7 Eleven Flinders View
  • Caltex Brassall
  • 7 Eleven Brassall

The most expensive fuel station in Ipswich today is BP at Churchill which is charging between $124.5-$129.4 for unleaded and BP Coltinton at Moore where fuel costs $129.5-$134.4.

The RACQ says prices are high in Ipswich when it comes to diesel, with the fair fuel price being $123.8.

Eastern Heights BP will be the best place to stop to fill up, with diesel costing between $121.6-$126.5 a litre.

Have you spotted a servo in Ipswich with cheap fuel? Let us know on the QT Facebook page.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fuel racq

