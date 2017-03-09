Where to find the cheapest petrol in Ipswich

FUEL prices are dropping in Ipswich, with the average fair fuel price sitting at $115.9 for unleaded today according to the RACQ website.
That means if you're paying more than that, you could have gotten a better deal.
As of this morning, there are 17 standout fuel stations in Ipswich offering a fair deal.
Caltex at Leichhardt, Churchill, Yamanto Village and North Ipswich are all asking between $114.5-$119.4 for unleaded, as are:
- Puma Citiswich
- 7 Eleven Silkstone
- BP Silkstone
- Caltex/Woolworths Karalee
- Caltex Booval
- Caltex/Woolworths Booval
- Caltex/Woolworths Yamanto
- 7 Eleven Raceview
- BP Eastern Heights
- 7-Eleven North Ipswich
- 7 Eleven Flinders View
- Caltex Brassall
- 7 Eleven Brassall
The most expensive fuel station in Ipswich today is BP at Churchill which is charging between $124.5-$129.4 for unleaded and BP Coltinton at Moore where fuel costs $129.5-$134.4.
The RACQ says prices are high in Ipswich when it comes to diesel, with the fair fuel price being $123.8.
Eastern Heights BP will be the best place to stop to fill up, with diesel costing between $121.6-$126.5 a litre.
