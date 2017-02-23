REVEALED: Where to find the cheapest fuel in Ipswich today

FUEL is starting to get cheaper in Ipswich, with the average fair fuel price sitting at $119.9 for unleaded today according to the RACQ website.

That means if you're paying more than that, you could have gotten a better deal.

As of this morning, there are seven standout fuel stations in Ipswich offering a fair deal.

Caltex at Leichhardt, Churchhill, Yamanto Village and on the cnr of Warwick and Leonard Sts are all asking $117.7 for unleaded.

Caltex at Booval on the cnr of Brisbane Rd and South St and Matilda Amberley are the next cheapest, charging between $117.8-$122.7.

The most expensive fuel station is Puma Citiswich at Bundamba which is charging between $122.8-$127.7 for unleaded and BP Coltinton at Moore where fuel costs $127.8-$132.7.

When it comes to diesel prices in Ipswich are generally higher than the RACQ's fair fuel price of $123.7.

However the BP at Eastern Heights will be the best place to stop to fill up, with diesel costing between $121.6-$126.5.

Have you spotted a servo in Ipswich with cheap fuel? Let us know on the QT Facebook page.