Where to find the cheapest fuel in Ipswich today

Anna Hartley
| 27th Jun 2017 4:50 AM

IPSWICH drivers should hold off filling up if possible with prices still sitting high.

Fuel prices are steadily dropping in Ipswich, with the average fair fuel price sitting at $122.9 for unleaded today according to the RACQ.

That means if you're paying more than that, you could have gotten a better deal.

The cheapest fuel in Ipswich today can be found at BP Churchill on Warwick Rd with prices sitting between 116.9-121.8.

The fair fuel price for diesel in Ipswich today is 115.6.

The cheapest places to fill up on diesel today are 7-Eleven North Ipswich, 7-Eleven Silkstone and Caltex at Citiswich Bundamba.

Unleaded prices between 121.9-126.8:

  • Caltex Leichhardt, Old Toowoomba Rd, One Mile
  • Caltex Churchill, 126 Warwick Rd, Ipswich
  • Caltex Ipswich, 10 Pine St & Flint St, North Ipswich
  • 7 Eleven Raceview, Raceview St, Raceview
  • 7-Eleven North Ipswich, Downs St, North Ipswich
  • 7-Eleven Flinders View, 130 Ash St and Astral St, Flinders View
  • Caltex Yamanto, Cnr Warwick Rd and Leonard St
  • Caltex Brassall, 60 Hunter St, Brassall
  • 7-Eleven Brassall, 21 Hunter St, Brassall
  • Caltex Booval, 180 Brisbane Rd & Alexandra St, Booval
  • Caltex/Woolworths Booval, 139 Brisbane Rd & South Station Rd, Booval
  • Caltex/Woolworths Yamanto, Warwick Rd, Yamanto
  • BP Silkstone 134 Blackstone & Cole Rd, Silkstone
  • 7 Eleven Silkstone, 120 Blackstone Rd and South Station Rd

The most expensive unleaded petrol according to the RACQ can be found at Moore at BP Colinton, Puma Citiswich in Bundamba and Caltex at Karalee with prices in excess of 126.9.

Have you spotted a servo in Ipswich with cheap fuel? Let us know on the QT Facebook page.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fuel ipswich petrol

