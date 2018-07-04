Where to fill up to save 10 cents a litre on petrol

HOLIDAYING families making the most of the school term break should wait to fill up to save money at the petrol bowser.

RACQ prices are still high but have been trending down so drivers should wait to fill up if they can.

A fair fuel price for unleaded in Ipswich and Springfield today is 147.6cpl and most petrol stations are selling unleaded for just below that price.

BP Gatton has the cheapest petrol in the region, as low as 140.7cpl.

Caltex Leichhardt, Churchill, Blacksoil, Karalee, Ipswich, Yamanto, Booval, Ripley, Brassall, 7-Eleven Raceview, North Ipswich, Flinders View, Brassall, Silksone, BP Yamanto, Silkstone, Amberly and Haigslea and Puma Citiwsich and West Ipswich are all selling unleaded for between 145.7cpl and 150.6cpl.

Further west, Shell Aratula, is also selling unleaded for as low as 145.7cpl.

Petrol stations at Goodna, Camira, Bellbird Park, Redbank Plains, Brookwater, Redbank, Wacol, and Springfield are in the same price range.

Caltex Redbank, Caltex Plainland and Puma Wacol are more expensive, more than 150.7cpl for unleaded.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said fuel prices were, on average, a few cents higher than what they should be.

"A couple of days into school holidays we've seen unleaded selling at an average of 149.6 cents per litre in Ipswich. This is a few cents higher than what a fair price would be so keep an eye out for deals," Ms Smith said.

"The good news for Ipswich families is local fuel prices have fallen 10 cents in the last week. RACQ recommends still holding off on filling up the tank if you can as we're in the discounting phase of the cycle. We expect prices to continue to fall through the week.

"We did see prices quite high as late as the Thursday heading into school holidays so if you filled up early you may have been caught in the expensive phase.

"Drivers should always shop around for the best deal they can find.

"By only giving your business to the retailer selling for the lowest price, we can use people power to put downward pressure on prices."