Where to fill up in Ipswich to save more than 20cpl

THE fuel price reprieve for Ipswich drivers has been short lived with prices at the bowser already starting to increase.

RACQ recommends a fair fuel price in Ipswich today is 131.9cpl but the cheapest prices was 133.3cpl.

Other petrol stations were selling unleaded for more than 153.4cpl.

It comes after drivers enjoyed weeks of lower than usual prices.

Petrol stations at Leichhardt, West Ipswich, North Ipswich, Brassall, Silkstone, Booval, Ripley, Karalee, Bundamba, Brassall and Silkstone were selling unleaded between 133.4cpl and 138.3cpl this morning.

Prices were also low in Goodna, Camira, Bellbird Park, Redbank Plains, Wacol and Springfield.

Others in Churchill, Ipswich, Raceview, Flinders View, Yamanto, Amberley, Blacksoil, Brookwater and Haigslea were selling unleaded for more than 153.4cpl.

The RACQ Monthly Fuel Price Report showed drivers in Ipswich were paying on average the second highest amount in the state for unleaded in July.

The average price was 146.9cpl, compared to 144.2cpl in Brisbane South, 142.4cpl on the Gold Coast, 145.4cpl in Moreton Bay and 146.6cpl on the Sunshine Coast.

It was down 1.1cpl on June, while other regions enjoyed up to a 3.4cpl discount.