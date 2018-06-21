Menu
Where to dump your hazardous waste for free

21st Jun 2018 11:00 AM

DO you have some potentially dangerous items around your home that need to be dumped but you're not sure where to take them?

A free service is being offered to Ipswich residents to dispose of hazardous waste.

Ipswich City Council will allow residents to drop off up to 20kg of waste at the Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre next Saturday.

Proof of residency in the city will be required.

Hazardous waste includes items such as pool chemicals, gas bottles, brake fluid and other household chemicals that cannot be dumped in the general waste pit.

The free drop off day will be on Saturday, June 30 between 8am and 4pm.

Accepted items include;

  • Domestic gas bottles
  • Marine distress flares and small arms ammunition
  • Acids and alkalis
  • Brake fluid and coolant
  • Fuel
  • Glue
  • Grease
  • Herbicides
  • Paint
  • Pesticides
  • Pool chemicals
  • Rust inhibitors
  • Solvents and thinners
  • Stains and varnish
  • Wood preservatives
Ipswich Queensland Times

